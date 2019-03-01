Mayor Pauline Suits Up For ‘Mario Tennis Aces’ On Instagram
Long ago Pauline made her debut as Mario’s first love interest as the damsel in distress at the top of the steel beams held captive by Donkey Kong himself. But those days are long gone and the current Mayor of Donk City is singing a tune and dressing to impress at all times on Instagram. But she really turned some heads in tennis attire when it was announced that Mayor Pauline is suiting up and ready to hit the court as she will debut in Mario Tennis Aces. Is it time she finally gets a little revenge against Donkey Kong for all those kidnappings?
Watch out for the bad girls: Jessica Nigri Dressed as Bowsette on Instagram Gives You Extra Life
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
No pain, no gain: The Mandatory Cosplay Workout
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.