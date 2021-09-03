Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 09-03-2021

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it’s Friday, which means it’s once again time for the funniest tweets of the week! If you were unfortunate to miss our last collection of tweets, not to worry, you poor bastard. We’re here for you if you need us. Now, catch up on all the Twitter insanity here then be sure to follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.

If I watch The Matrix will I understand it if I haven’t seen the MatrI-MatrVIII? — Scott Aukerman (@ScottAukerman) August 31, 2021

not being murdered by roving gangs of water raiders https://t.co/4jr4igaJCg — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 30, 2021

Just sayin', horseradish is gonna have to pick a side when the shit goes down between horses and radishes. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) August 31, 2021

THE SALAD I’M EATING RIGHT NOW IS FAIR TO MIDDLING — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 31, 2021

them: can you make the 8am meeting? me: pic.twitter.com/ma9AQoKNvM — Nerdist (@nerdist) September 1, 2021

When you and your boys get in a fight during first period but make up by recess. pic.twitter.com/OFDNRQhTXk — Ron Funches (@RonFunches) August 30, 2021

When you were on a field trip and saw kids from another school pic.twitter.com/H4kiHmgsco — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 29, 2021

Stuck at an intersection while James Corden dances around your car pic.twitter.com/oB94DwHIN5 — Steve Agee (@steveagee) August 28, 2021

LA: SWEATSHIRT WEATHER HAS ENTERED THE CHAT — Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) August 31, 2021

I wish someone looked at me not eating chicken the way Melon looks at me eating chicken pic.twitter.com/RUfp0rOeOX — Desi (@DesiJed) September 1, 2021

RIP Charlie Watts. Man, fuck this milk crate challenge. — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) August 24, 2021

After years of toiling in obscurity, it’s been an incredible month for horse worms. — The NEW Q Anon Shaman (@toddlevin) September 1, 2021

Me trying to convince people that my Borat voice is funny and timely. pic.twitter.com/9PiOtKIzgJ — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 1, 2021