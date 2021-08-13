Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 08-13-2021

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it’s Friday, which means it’s once again time for the funniest tweets of the week! If you were unfortunate to miss our last collection of tweets, not to worry, you poor bastard. We’re here for you if you need us. Now, catch up on all the Twitter insanity here then be sure to follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.

Please introduce me on all upcoming stand up shows as the guy who got his show cancelled by diarrhea. — Ron Funches (@RonFunches) August 7, 2021

MJF HAS THE HELLO KITTY DREAMCAST oh pic.twitter.com/LskqLTgpJu — forever tired (@Maffewgregg) August 12, 2021

Congratulations to Default Man in a Video Game Character Creator https://t.co/KG3iIIhS4p — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 11, 2021

My The

fall Delta

plans: variant: pic.twitter.com/be3YTDRGnE — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) August 12, 2021

Gangbanger on The Shield named 400 Dollars: “you don’t get it. This vid is gonna buy me street cred” Vic Mackey: “Oh yeah? Well I wish it bought you some common sense” Me, eating an ice cream cone in bed fully clothed: “Oh snap” — nick ciarelli (@nickciarelli) August 11, 2021

I'll straight up shrink wrap a gift and gift wrap my shrink. I really don't give a shit anymore. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) August 9, 2021

Please allow us 70 months to remove you from our mailing list, despite adding you to it without asking in the blink of an eye. — Dan Ewen Ⓥ (@VaguelyFunnyDan) August 9, 2021

me: honestly? why can’t i just have a hot girl summer with both a vampire and a werewolf competing for my love? interviewer: no i meant questions about the job. — Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) August 11, 2021

I hate this pandemic, if I wanted to waste my 30’s I would have gotten married and started a family. — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) August 11, 2021

this guy had the ultimate fall plans pic.twitter.com/eBq3AvF6Fs — Allen Strickland Williams (@TotallyAllen) August 12, 2021

Too many people having lovely sunny holidays on Instagram, so have headed back to Twitter’s reassuring rolling boil of molten hatred. — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) August 12, 2021

Searching for a term to describe the re-emergence of a fashion trend that gave you ptsd as a child. — Seamus Dever (@seamusdever) August 12, 2021