Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 06-11-2021

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it's Friday, which means it's once again time for the funniest tweets of the week!

How we’re feeling right now tbh 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4M6LViSAxA — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 10, 2021

if only Colin Kaepernick had jerked off during the National Anthem instead of kneel he might have been given a second chance too https://t.co/vuf0Tk8cBv — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) June 10, 2021

My my has the crowd in the palm of his hand. Beer magic…pic.twitter.com/PAiRtuvJfF — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 10, 2021

Can't sleep thinkin' about how much money those men got paid to hug for 24 minutes and whatnot. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) June 7, 2021

You never hear much about normal bedfellows — Matt Goldich (@MattGoldich) June 3, 2021

That vaccine magnet thing is no joke. I’ve been stuck to my fridge for two days. — Chuck Martin (@MrChuckMartin) June 9, 2021

When you’re supposed to be the hype person but the edible already kicked in pic.twitter.com/8tjrNaNtDQ — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) June 9, 2021

This joke fucking sucks. pic.twitter.com/KPfsq3sQrs — Sean Keane (@seankeane) June 7, 2021

God bless the fried pickle. — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) June 7, 2021

a horrible person will get rich inventing a vegan donut called a Don’tnut — Ely Kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) June 6, 2021

Nothing like hitting a parent with “there’s food at home” as an adult — Ol’ QWERTY Bastard (@TheDillonOne) June 5, 2021

My self esteem preparing to watch any new Bo Burnham special pic.twitter.com/FPZPjn33PV — Sara Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) June 5, 2021

I think it was this man standing behind her pic.twitter.com/YfF2l4kaRj — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 5, 2021

Let's bring back waterbeds. Are you in? Cuz I'm in. — Thicc Thighs Pretty Eyes (@thecasiokid) June 5, 2021