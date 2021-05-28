Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 05-28-2021

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it's Friday, which means it's once again time for the funniest tweets of the week!

my "I'm not vaccinated because I'm afraid of needles" tattoo has people asking a lot of questions already answered by the tattoo — dan mentos (@DanMentos) May 27, 2021

[porn director pulls me aside] you gotta quit saying "golly" — Cat Damon (@CornOnTheGoblin) May 25, 2021

I always thought I’d marry Jodie Sweetin just so she could add my last name to the end of hers. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) May 24, 2021

I like when you say you enjoyed something and a bunch of helpful experts tell you that didn’t. — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) May 24, 2021

If my phone was really concerned about my amount of screen time it would call me to tell me — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 23, 2021

When I was little, whenever my dad was mad at my mom he would always ask me “don’t you wish Stevie nicks was your real mom”? Also, I need to go to therapy. — Marie Colette (@MarieColette) May 27, 2021

don’t hit me up unless you’re a witch pic.twitter.com/ifrtMNJ1jJ — Chris Fleming (@chrisfluming) May 27, 2021

i was excited to buy these 3 dollar shorts and then i saw they were for babies pic.twitter.com/UNmLA8iCcW — cullen "swamp trash" crawford (@HelloCullen) May 27, 2021

I just witnessed an older cashier at Target tell a guy who had his mask around his chin to pull it up, and when he didn’t, she said “mother fucker, I’m not dying on FaceTime”, and I’ve never wanted to hug anyone so bad in my life. — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) May 26, 2021

Me at Me at

The Bottom The Top

Of the Of the

Universal Universal

CityWalk Hill: CityWalk Hill: pic.twitter.com/S2MWlJHCvg — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) May 27, 2021

me now that I'm vaxxed pic.twitter.com/D60t1ZDOxN — mouse reeve (@tripofmice) May 24, 2021

finally ate a good waffle so i said "waffles" out loud & got a ad for Eggo waffles ten seconds later. not u, bitch. when i wanna hear from u ill say "dickhead circle for idiots" — DVS (@DVSblast) May 26, 2021

I hope in this one he insists on going by Bill Wonka — Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) May 25, 2021