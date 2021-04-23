Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 04-23-2021

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it's Friday, which means it's once again time for the funniest tweets of the week!

Have you ever been so high that your dog starts talking about his favorite 80’s love songs for 30 minutes straight? — Dana Whissen (@DanaWhissen) April 21, 2021

Raiders owner Mark Davis looks like if Dr. Zaius went to Supercuts pic.twitter.com/QOpApUDIFx — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) April 21, 2021

I know the Oscars won’t feature much Zoom but I had my hopes up for Frances McDormand reporting from her kitchen, barely paying attention, reading the paper, running the garbage disposal. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) April 22, 2021

I can't take Gen Z'ers seriously about my skinny jeans, side parts, & the 😂 emoji when they dress like they're in the 90's sitcom version of The Baby-Sitters Club. — Quinn ⚡️ Tempest (@QuinnTempest) April 21, 2021

y’all ever drink cold brew so strong you think you can freestyle? — Jay Light (@DietJay) April 20, 2021

It's so weird to have a president who doesn't take their phone to the toilet. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 21, 2021

fellas, do y’all carry your girl’s purse like stone cold or the rock? pic.twitter.com/WUAxKnSD37 — mike mulloy (@handsomeadult) April 22, 2021

they call us millennials because we’ve been alive for a thousand years — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) April 21, 2021

why am i verified i be lying on here — AIDA (@shutupaida) April 20, 2021

Pennywise: hey kid, come into the sewer! We all float or whatever.

Me: No.

Pennywise: Ah, dang! — Gabe Delahaye (@gabedelahaye) April 19, 2021

UPDATE: okay, been 26 hours since second shot aaaaand I’m starting to feel it a little, like someone injected pudding into my brain stem. A little achey. Also my face tentacle grew its own tentacle which I’m sure is fine. pic.twitter.com/cQoshtLAu0 — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) April 19, 2021

REAL writers write two sentences then reward themselves with twenty minutes of screen time. — Madison Bateman (@madisonbateman) April 18, 2021

