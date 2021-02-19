Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 02-19-2021

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it's Friday, which means it's once again time for the funniest tweets of the week!

I'll straight up show A Handmaid's Tale to a little mermaid and The Little Mermaid to a handmaid I really don't give a shit anymore. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) February 12, 2021

Day 340. Starting to understand why people didn’t used to smile for pictures. — Jean Villepique (@villepique) February 16, 2021

meteorologists call this weather pattern "7-Eleven Microwave Burrito" pic.twitter.com/UjUruiGGay — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) February 15, 2021

Please be a fan of Road Trip. Please be a fan of Road Trip… pic.twitter.com/bgxP9EWzff — Breckin Meyer (@breckinmeyer) February 16, 2021

If someone shrunk their kids today they'd be cancelled, straight up — Kyle Harris (@heykyleharris) February 17, 2021

When no ones around but you need a hug pic.twitter.com/5AwhOHFiDL — mark normand (@marknorm) February 13, 2021

I have to be careful when I attempt to take off a sweater or jacket while sitting in my car at a red light because I look so fucking sexy doing it that I’m afraid I’ll cause an accident — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) February 16, 2021

Imagine being more than 20 years old and going to Cancun — Matt Goldich (@MattGoldich) February 18, 2021

Her: Honey, do you think I’m a good cook? Me: Is CHEP a Brambles company? pic.twitter.com/UvHfTgwznV — Wes Haney (@westonhaney) July 2, 2018

heres my impression o f stephen king: help i cant stop writing books — grace spelman: addicted to deleting her own tweets (@GraceSpelman) February 18, 2021

I have never posted a selfie for the right reasons. — Taylor Tomlinson (@taylortomlinson) February 16, 2021

Are “Your Mama” jokes still allowed or did those get shut down? Either way, if you need a safe place to drop a Your Mama this is the thread. You will not be shamed. My Mama is tough. She doesn’t get offended. — Freddie Prinze Jr. (@RealFPJr) February 18, 2021

Let’s be fair. Dunking on Ted Cruz is sort of like dunking on a 3-foot rim. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 18, 2021

Today I was informed that my 7-month-old beagle is the bully of daycare and I can’t help but look inward. — Vanessa Ramos (@thatRamosgirl) February 17, 2021

