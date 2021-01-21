The Funniest Tweets From Inauguration Day

Yesterday was a historical day for America. The 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, was inaugurated in Washington, D.C. Regardless of what side of the aisle you sit on, you probably watched the fanfare with bated breath. Sure, there’s a lot of pageantry and pomp and circumstance surrounding events of this magnitude, but that doesn’t take away from the importance of the day.

It doesn’t matter what your thoughts of the last four years were, there’s a new administration in town. Things are going to be a little different. For one thing, there’s a pretty good chance fast food won’t be served to college national champions. For another thing, journalists won’t be afraid to ask questions again. For now, all seems to be right in the world. So right that we can actually make jokes again and not feel weird about it.

Case in point: the inauguration itself. From Lady Gaga appearing to be there to announce the beginning of The Hunger Games, to Bill Clinton falling asleep, and Bernie Sanders’ already iconic mittens, there was a lot to poke fun at. And, like any televised event, we can always count on the Twittersphere to give us the best takes. Below, you’ll find some of the best inauguration tweets.

Photo: Xinhua News Agency (Getty Images)

New hunger games movie looks like it goes crazy pic.twitter.com/YK0AE36o9W — BMAN🏁✊🏿🏋🏿‍♂️ (@realrthanDmoney) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders out here like he just picked up the raffle tickets for church’s Friday fish fry pic.twitter.com/5crv9Bil1v — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 20, 2021

Garth Brooks running through the aisles and hugging every former president pic.twitter.com/LPSwi18x8K — T🦞LER (@typhillips) January 20, 2021

What’s Kavanaugh wearing under his robe? Same thing he always wears. pic.twitter.com/QC6oDruDLS — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders: “How long are these games? My feet are chilly.” pic.twitter.com/pGcInw8Gpv — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 20, 2021

Joe Biden hair in the wind is killing me pic.twitter.com/Xe7tDTQkeu — blackkkjeff (@jeffkeele) January 20, 2021

As is tradition, Donald Trump left a note for the next President. pic.twitter.com/uJwSn0yoHr — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) January 20, 2021

Bill Clinton fell asleep. That means 6 more weeks of McRib season. — Parker Simmons (@parkerrsimmons) January 20, 2021

So funny that I can hear a baby crying in this inauguration vid like are they at a Friendly’s — robyn ✨🌻 (@_robynsullivan) January 20, 2021

Can’t believe Joe’s getting sworn in on a Cheesecake Factory menu pic.twitter.com/9mQvAmxgzY — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 20, 2021

Samsung’s Wine-Pouring Robot Brings Us to Completion in the Pandemic: Also Makes Us Obsolete

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.