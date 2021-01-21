Fun / Weird News

The Funniest Tweets From Inauguration Day

by Christopher Osburn

Yesterday was a historical day for America. The 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, was inaugurated in Washington, D.C. Regardless of what side of the aisle you sit on, you probably watched the fanfare with bated breath. Sure, there’s a lot of pageantry and pomp and circumstance surrounding events of this magnitude, but that doesn’t take away from the importance of the day.

It doesn’t matter what your thoughts of the last four years were, there’s a new administration in town. Things are going to be a little different. For one thing, there’s a pretty good chance fast food won’t be served to college national champions. For another thing, journalists won’t be afraid to ask questions again. For now, all seems to be right in the world. So right that we can actually make jokes again and not feel weird about it.

Case in point: the inauguration itself. From Lady Gaga appearing to be there to announce the beginning of The Hunger Games, to Bill Clinton falling asleep, and Bernie Sanders’ already iconic mittens, there was a lot to poke fun at. And, like any televised event, we can always count on the Twittersphere to give us the best takes. Below, you’ll find some of the best inauguration tweets.

Photo: Xinhua News Agency (Getty Images)

