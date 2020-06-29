Hell Yeah! 95-Year-Old Canadian Man Is World’s Oldest Heli-Skier, And He’s Just Getting Started

If you’re in your 20s, 30s, or even 40s and you’ve traveled to a handful of countries around the world, learned to play the guitar, and currently have a full-time job and apartment (or house), you probably feel like you’ve accomplished something in your life. Well, compared to Gordon Precious, you haven’t done anything.

That’s because, at the age of 95, the Hamilton, Ontario, Canada resident became the oldest person to ever heli-ski. If you don’t know what heli-skiing is, it’s exactly what it sounds like. You get dropped off at the top of a mountain by a helicopter and you have to ski all the way down. This isn’t a bunny hill. It’s not even a black diamond. It’s a freaking mountain top.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Precious took on this extreme challenge to celebrate his 95th birthday in British Columbia’s Cariboo Mountains. For completing this monumental feat, Precious set a Guinness World Record as the oldest heli-skier ever. But he didn’t finish, ski off the mountain and head in for hot cocoa. He skied for three more days with his wife and grandson to continue the celebration.

Precious has skied all over the world and has no intention of slowing down. He even plans to beat his own Guinness World Record when he goes heli-skiing again to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Check out Mandatory merch at our online shop!

Photo: CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures

MORE NEWS:

1/5 Keanu Reeves Auctions Off Zoom Date to Help Children With Cancer For more good news, click here. Photo: VALERIE MACON / Contributor (Getty Images)

2/5 Mandatory Good News: Philadelphia Couple Walks Down the Aisle and Into Black Lives Matter Protest For more good news, click here. Photo: Today.com



3/5 Cleveland Man Raises $10K to Tap Dance on MAGA Neighbor’s Ceiling, Donating Proceeds to ACLU For more good news, click here. Photo: 4x6 (Getty Images)

4/5 Michael Jordan and Crew Catches 442-Pound Marlin, Likely After Hearing ‘Finding Nemo’ Was Bigger Than ‘Space Jam’ For more good news, click here. Photo: Amber Joseph Twitter



5/5 New York Brewery Cooks Up ‘People Power’ Beer to Benefit ACLU For more good news, click here. Photo: MixMedia (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.