Twitter Decides To Ruin Bands By Changing One Letter In Their Name

Twitter can be a force for good, but sometimes it is just here to watch the world burn. Recently, @BibiLynch decided to challenge everyone to ruin a band by changing one little letter in a band’s name. Twitter of course took on the challenge and now pretty much all of music is ruined. You won’t be able to spin one of these bands’ records again without thinking of their new alternate names, and maybe that’s a good thing? It provided some smiles and really, that’s the kind of music our ears need right now.

Cover Photo: Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer (Getty Images)

Crowded Horse pic.twitter.com/9nqj3PYacK — Dame Bibi Lynch (@BibiLynch) May 21, 2020

Men Without Hits — Cheetahdave🐱🐱🐱🐱 (@CheetahdaveDave) May 21, 2020

Huey Lewis and the Newt pic.twitter.com/A78EnWuv6H — Great Scott! (@sleefrost) May 21, 2020

Have a better one for you: Gwac pic.twitter.com/SQkkZjFmFu — David Biller (@DLBiller) May 22, 2020

This is the best and worst one. — Doug Montgomery (@Doogle29er) May 22, 2020

Timon and Garfunkel — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) May 22, 2020

