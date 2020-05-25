Ready or Not! The 16 Funniest Tweets About Reopening America

A cure? A vaccine? Who needs ’em? Everyone is so lonely and exhausted by all this COVID talk that even our leaders think: Aw, the hell with it, let’s start opening America! As lonely birds begin to flock back out to bars, beaches and other places they don’t belong, we turn to Twitter for the funniest tweets to express the lunacy of it all. Enjoy our the funniest tweets that perfectly articulate the madness, then join us in a solemn group farewell to America. Ready or not, here we come!

Cover: JOHANNES EISELE (Getty)

America’s reopening strategy pic.twitter.com/15P1y3qeqo — Mo Amir ॐ This is VANCOLOUR (@vancolour) May 13, 2020

Rest of the world when they see America opening back up#RIPAmerica pic.twitter.com/njvv7DrZFK — TheMayor4U (@mayor4_u) May 14, 2020

Watching America reopening to greatness peace prosperity for all pic.twitter.com/OboBk1CZ3e — BrightLight (@BrightL74464203) May 16, 2020

5 scathingly funny cartoons about America's risky reopening: https://t.co/676CeaTFhR pic.twitter.com/gJ29ld8B2Z — The Week (@TheWeek) May 16, 2020

Congratulations America! You wanted a TV reality show president. Now you are all participant's on Survivor.#RIPAmerica pic.twitter.com/pPUTElHqvc — Denise 🇯🇲🇨🇦 (@browncdngirl) May 14, 2020

#RIPAmerica me getting paranoid before I take a hit 💨 pic.twitter.com/qsI0YctYSD — Jose Lopez (@finally_s0me0me) May 14, 2020

At least we have a solid plan for reopening America. pic.twitter.com/e0pGBM1Gp1 — Motivational Terror (@Motivated2Die) May 15, 2020

*goes on twitter for some entertainment & positive news* *sees #RIPAmerica is trending* pic.twitter.com/kFgB4AMujl — meanuh (@HitDaKwong) May 14, 2020

There’s more covid in America than ever before but the country is opening up like it’s gone. pic.twitter.com/EMBPecFYLU — sunde white (@sundewhiteart) May 21, 2020

America reopening the country while “trying” to control the spread of Cov-19 https://t.co/KXXdcZ85iS — LightSkinMenDontCheat (@_TrendWay) May 22, 2020

Dumbasses who want to "reopen America" but who also refuse to wear the masks that will facilitate reopening America are the most baby-assed whiny motherfuckers. "I want candy." "Then you have to pay for it." "NO, BABY WANT CANDY. INDIVIDUAL LIBERTY. MAH FREEDOM. I WANT CANDY!" — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) May 18, 2020