New Twitter Account Brutally Rates Celebrity Skype Rooms, Harsh But Fair

One thing that hasn’t been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic is brutally honest judgment. Yup, we’re still just as salty as we were before we were all quarantined in our homes. While it’s a bit harder to judge when you aren’t face-to-face with your nemeses, social media is helping to bridge the gap. Take the new Twitter account Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) for example. Claude Taylor, 57, and his girlfriend created it to critique the homesteads from which celebrities and media personalities are broadcasting during lockdown. They post screenshots of the settings, rate each one on a 10-point scale, and share biting commentary.

“Like a lot of people, I am probably watching more cable news than I’d like and watching all of the talking heads and pundits. My girlfriend and I started this account to offer our insights,” Taylor told Today.

While the criticism can be harsh (he called Jimmy Fallon’s dwelling a “hobbit house”), the account is meant to provoke chuckles. “We really just created this to have some lighthearted virus content,” Taylor told Today. “Just as a way to distract people and entertain them a bit. It’s not really meant to be taken at all seriously. Just a little levity for the moment.”

Enjoy a laugh yourself with these interior design analyses from the social media account.

This is either another hostage situation or it’s an audition for a home makeover show. 2/10 @bkesling. pic.twitter.com/WuvawseuhL — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 22, 2020

Too obvious. What happened? It’s like forgetting to get dressed. Don’t hurt me 3/10 @SymoneDSanders pic.twitter.com/a2QCKVxlqF — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 20, 2020

New. Better camera position for @tedcruz raising his rating to -2/10 pic.twitter.com/LBKrciAq00 — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 21, 2020

Hey @mcuban “I’m so rich I have gold doorknobs”. 7/10 pic.twitter.com/boIZf3Fgf3 — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 19, 2020

This is a confusing room. It’s like panic room meets after hours club. 4/10 @tomfriedman. pic.twitter.com/qN3s13bioi — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 22, 2020

Professor Underpants needs to massage this one. 3/10. @alandersh pic.twitter.com/HjU6cHQfXy — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 22, 2020

We are a sucker for a well placed piano. Automatic 8/10 #HarveyFineberg pic.twitter.com/wMdqkj7fko — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 22, 2020

The room is fine. The other side of that door looks lovely. 8/10 @TheDailyShow. pic.twitter.com/cjq3uQI27K — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 22, 2020

Some Good News. @johnkrasinski nice object selection. Kids help is a plus. 8/10. pic.twitter.com/OQF7FR07lV — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 21, 2020

Idris Elba @idriselba and his lovely Canadian wife. Maybe that’s where @WilliamShatner fits in. 8/10 pic.twitter.com/HOvsrV07eS — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 20, 2020

Very attractive wall of books. Nicely lit/distanced and not color coded. 9/10.@catherine_lucey pic.twitter.com/UtP5Uf8rhY — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 19, 2020

Stop what you’re doing. Donate to your local PBS station. 10/10 @WmBrangham pic.twitter.com/83k13jexvZ — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 22, 2020

