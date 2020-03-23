15 Celebrity Tweets That Will Calm You to Know We’re All in This Together

Coronavirus doesn’t discriminate. Of the hundreds of thousands of people infected with COVID-19, some are our favorite celebrities, like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba. The global pandemic has wreaked havoc across the board, on the young and old, rich and poor, famous and obscure. But it’s also brought us all down to the same level. And when the going gets tough, celebrities take to Twitter. (They’re just like us!) Here are 15 celebrity tweets that will calm you (or just make you laugh) as we realize we’re all in this together.

Cover Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Staff (Getty Images)

I don’t need to stock up on toilet paper- more than one person gave me a copy of hillbilly elegy — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 14, 2020

5 Days on Lock Down in your own house….. And MFs claim they can Do Time… yeah right. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 18, 2020

From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Yeah, no, sorry. Not gonna do “My Corona.” — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) March 3, 2020

Instead of shaking hands, I’m just doing the Wu-Tang symbol from now on. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 14, 2020

My mom just dropped off a puzzle for me and my gf. Didn’t get out of her car and made me wipe it off with a bleach wipe before I went back upstairs. Apparently she did a puzzle drive-by at Sara’s too. — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) March 14, 2020

This social distancing just made me make my first pitcher of koolaid in awhile. Still got it — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 16, 2020

My doctor told me “no hugging” and “no personal contact.” Man, I’ve got the perfect family for the Coronavirus. — Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 13, 2020

Remember to wash your hands for as long as it takes to eat a birthday cake. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) March 7, 2020

are people allowed to be born right now with all the corona stuff going on? — nope (@LilNasX) March 17, 2020

Authority figures talking about how face touching is so dangerous and unclean. Like, are you TRYING to make it my new fetish? — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) March 5, 2020

Everyone on my Instagram got a new quarantine puppy — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 17, 2020

All my friends who misspell at least two words per text are now homeschooling their children — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) March 19, 2020

No line at self-checkout is the new sex — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 17, 2020

Silver linings: 10 Unexpected Upsides of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.