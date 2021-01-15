Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 01-15-2021

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it’s Friday, which means it’s once again time for the funniest tweets of the week! If you were unfortunate to miss our last collection of tweets, not to worry, you poor bastard. We’re here for you if you need us. Now, catch up on all the Twitter insanity here then be sure to follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.

Madam Vice President-Elect, what’s your favorite Barenaked Ladies song? https://t.co/gAizBJfVFQ — Barenaked Ladies (@barenakedladies) January 13, 2021

Barack Obama has a Grammy, an Emmy, a Nobel Prize, 2 terms as President and a Twitter account. Donald Trump has 2 impeachments. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 13, 2021

He tried to ban tik tok but they banned him instead💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/tNHC3g4rou — ☄️ (@HeckzWorld) January 9, 2021

Mike Pence isn’t going to remove Donald Trump. Mike Pence doesn’t even remove his shirt. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 13, 2021

Hold on to your weird MAGA hats because some day they might be collectors items, you know like how some people collect serial killer trading cards or nazi flags — Steve Agee (@steveagee) January 10, 2021

Now picture the Capitol zip tie guy in a level one improv class. — Dana Whissen (@DanaWhissen) January 11, 2021

This photo of me on Worst Cooks in America is the energy I'm bringing into 2021. pic.twitter.com/oUudmHZ834 — Maria Bamford (@mariabamfoo) January 11, 2021

Disney's Hall of Presidents will eventually just be an animatronic Gerald Ford listing his favorite soups https://t.co/aFumG4BDlE — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) January 14, 2021

I think I’ll just watch the Night Stalker documentary to calm down — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 13, 2021

Watching Republicans try to defend Trump! It’s like watching white supremacist explain why Charles Manson should be honored as a great musician instead of as mass murderer. — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) January 13, 2021

donald trump is now the first Nanny guest star to get impeached twice pic.twitter.com/BR5Q23NTFK — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) January 13, 2021

I’m on the Warner Bros lot for the first time since March. One of the worst things about not being able to go into the office is that I couldn’t get my fan mail pic.twitter.com/URIm4XiC4R — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 13, 2021

The best of both worlds: Funny Gaming Memes of the Week

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.