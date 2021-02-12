Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 02-12-2021

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it’s Friday, which means it’s once again time for the funniest tweets of the week! If you were unfortunate to miss our last collection of tweets, not to worry, you poor bastard. We’re here for you if you need us. Now, catch up on all the Twitter insanity here then be sure to follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.

Don't think of it as Gina Carano losing a TV show and a place in the Star Wars Universe. Think of it as her gaining a friend in Kristy Swanson and Kevin Sorbo. — Erik Childress (@EriktheMovieman) February 11, 2021

Me, not so long ago, trying to figure out what a “meme” was. 😀 pic.twitter.com/K61qQ8pnMR — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 8, 2021

“you never had me… you never had your car” https://t.co/RANAg17g0U — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 7, 2021

Stanning that 90s monster truck show that had wrestling promos pic.twitter.com/YJxTJIDLZ4 — Kit Parsons (@KitMyself) February 7, 2021

I miss MySpace top 8 where I could just demote someone in ranking to let them know I was mad at them without actually telling them I was mad at them — ♡( ◠‿◠ )♡ (@FWABOT3) February 2, 2021

We don’t even bother to learn the name of the perfect soul who invented peanut butter filled pretzels but we’re gonna walk around talkin about gratitude & respect. — Freddie Prinze Jr. (@RealFPJr) February 7, 2021

My parents are yelling at the tv, which means they’re either watching sports or Tom Selleck did something crazy on Blue Bloods. — Dana Whissen (@DanaWhissen) February 8, 2021

First impeachment question:

What do you mean, “covfefe”? — improvMANIA Comedy (@improvMania) February 10, 2021

The woman who just did my drive-thru Covid test nasal swab said “you have such an easy opening!“ So suck on that, haters — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) February 9, 2021

Quarantine update – just gave myself a haircut while showering using nothing but a pair of nail clippers and I gotta say…not terrible.

Join me tomorrow when I manscape with a spork. pic.twitter.com/UylBAbyNwu — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) February 10, 2021

My daughters first portrait of me. Looks about right. pic.twitter.com/4RTkMCJHkj — Felicia Day🇺🇸 (@feliciaday) February 8, 2021

I can't decide whether the weirdest genre of Super Bowl commercial is "we're going to make you cry about a completely normal product or service" or "here are five unrelated celebrities, and we hope you recognize and are charmed by at least one." — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 8, 2021

Today I am here for owl content and owl content only. Show me your most superb owls. pic.twitter.com/tj0GGIIxgP — Rebecca Renner 🌈 (@RebeccaRennerFL) February 7, 2021

For all the times I’ve said “you know what? Good!” I’ve probably only meant it twice — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) February 8, 2021

Because you want to see a doggy with a butterfly crown. pic.twitter.com/boe8ZC6uFs — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) February 11, 2021

The best of both worlds: Funny Gaming Memes of the Week

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.