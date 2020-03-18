Tom Brady to Leave Patriots, Likely to LA to Find the Rest of the Bunch

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. Throughout his 20-year career, Brady has led his team, the New England Patriots, to the highest of highs (a bunch of Super Bowl rings) and the lowest of lows (“deflate-gate”). Indeed, Brady led the Pats to six Super Bowl rings and 41 playoff starts since 2001. In that time, he has etched his name in stone, right next to other all-time greats like John Elway, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning. Now, after a hall of fame career with the Patriots, Brady is leaving the team — the only one he has ever played for.

Taking to Instagram, Brady had this to say:

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me – I have learned from everyone. You all have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can ever hope for. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever.

I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me and I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that. Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that. Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible team accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

Rumors persist about where Brady might eventually wind up. Most believe that he will end up joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but we have a hunch that he’ll end up in Los Angeles, alongside Mike, Carol, Greg, Peter, Bobby, Marcia, Cindy and…who was the other one? We could have sworn there was another one. Oh well. No matter. Wherever Brady ends up, we trust that he will continue to build upon his already Hall of Fame-worthy career, though he’ll still never be as good as Marcia Marcia Marcia. In honor of Brady’s move, check out the GIFs below to see some of the best plays he ever ran as a now-former member of the New England Patriots.

