Spooky Funny: The 25 Most Ridiculous Halloween Pet Costumes Ever
Pets are the most fun when you can dress them up. And the best holiday to do just that is almost upon us. This Halloween, make your pet the star of the party with an outrageous get-up that’ll wow your guests. Dogs, cats, bunnies, and even guinea pigs can partake in the dress-up fun. With a little fabric and a lot of creativity, you can DIY your pet’s perfect disguise or just order one on the internet and save yourself the trouble. Either way, these ridiculous Halloween pet costumes should provide some inspiration for your furry friend’s next best ensemble.
Cover Photo: Firn (Getty Images)
1/25
The Joker
Photo: Pinterest
2/25
Rambo
Photo: Pinterest
3/25
Harry Potter
Photo: Pinterest
4/25
Pirate
Photo: Pinterest
5/25
Sheriff
Photo: Pinterest
6/25
Mariachi
Photo: Pinterest
7/25
Nun
Photo: Pinterest
8/25
Horse
Photo: Pinterest
9/25
Lion
Photo: Pinterest
10/25
Bat
Photo: Pinterest
11/25
Poop Emoji
Photo: Pinterest
12/25
Martini
Photo: Pinterest
13/25
Beer Keg
Photo: Pinterest
14/25
Taco
Photo: Pinterest
15/25
Hot Dog
Photo: Pinterest
16/25
Baked Potato
Photo: Pinterest
17/25
Sushi
Photo: Pinterest
18/25
Lobster
Photo: Pinterest
19/25
Pineapple
Photo: Pinterest
20/25
Wonder Bread
Photo: Pinterest
21/25
Hershey's Kiss
Photo: Pinterest
22/25
Chia Pet
Photo: Pinterest
23/25
Piñata
Photo: Pinterest
24/25
Lego
Photo: Pinterest
25/25
Beanie Baby
Photo: Pinterest
