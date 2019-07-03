Mandatory GIFs of the Week July Fourth Edition
America! The red, white and blue waves on July Fourth as a symbol of the freedoms we enjoy in this great country. Freedoms like greasy cheeseburgers, obesity, entirely unnecessary guns, and American flags turned into bikinis that barely cover anything at all. The Mandatory GIFs of the Week are here with the July Fourth Edition, Mandatory Nation! Get your scroll on and breathe the free air of being part of the US-of-fuckin’-A.
Patriotic couch potato: RANKED! Festive Fourth of July Films Essential to Your Independence Day Binge
1/23 2/23 3/23 4/23 5/23 6/23 7/23 8/23 9/23 10/23 11/23 12/23 13/23 14/23 15/23 16/23 17/23 18/23 19/23 20/23 21/23 22/23 23/23
God bless Amazon: 9 Essential Independence Day Items for a Festive Fourth
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.