Florida Man Aims To Set Record For ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Viewings

Strange stuff happens in Florida. It seems that every time you catch a weird news headline it starts with “Florida man…” This time, though, a Florida man did something incredibly cool and we want to hang out with him on his journey because he’s as big a nerd as the rest of us. Agustin Alanis of Florida has seen Avengers: Endgame over 100 times and is aiming to set a Guinness World Record in his efforts to become the biggest Avengers fan out there. His hope is to watch the movie 200 times before it leaves theaters. Can we tag along?

According to Alanis’s Twitter feed and at the time of this writing, he’s seen the movie 132 times. Keep in mind this is a three-hour movie so that totals roughly 396 hours in the theater. There’s no telling how much money this guy’s spent in popcorn, which, if you’ve paid for popcorn at the movies recently, is a small fortune.

This dude’s plan has been and will continue to be watching the flick four to five times every weekend until he reaches his goal. That’s a ton of dedication from Alanis, who we cheer on in his quest that takes up enough time to prevent him from making the typical Florida headlines.

Photo: Juice Images Ltd (Getty Images)

