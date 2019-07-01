Hypersonic 90-Minute Jet From NYC To London Goes From 0 To Airsickness In Seconds Flat

A new startup wants to get you from New York to London in 90 minutes flat. Hermeus’ hypersonic jet will travel at breakneck speeds (five times the speed of sound), meaning that the terrified screams you unleash during takeoff won’t reach your ears in London until you’ve already cleared Customs.

The prospect of traveling 3,300 miles per hour through the sky in a fancy tin can is both exciting and frightening. Unfortunately, reaching hypersonic levels of propulsion using current technology is much less fuel-efficient than standard modes of air travel. And with the rise of flight shaming (the Scandinavian anti-flight movement), fuel consumption at existing levels is already under attack. Regardless of where you stand on the issue, you’ve got to admit, 90 minutes is ridiculously fast. Here are eight everyday things that will soon take longer than your next trip to the Big Smoke.

1/8 Finishing an entire game of Monopoly. Has anyone ever finished a game of Monopoly? As far as we know, after 3 hours, someone ends up kicking the board over in anger. Oh, capitalism.

2/8 Digesting that burrito you just ate. You always tell yourself not to take that last bite, but damn if it wasn't tasting good. By the time you get to London, you'll still be feeling the pressure of that Mission-style burrito you scarfed down on the way to the airport. Worth it.

3/8 Letting go of your checked baggage fee resentment. So your bag was 1 pound over the weight limit. Did she really have to charge you the extra $40? That was drinks money for night one.

4/8 A Premiere League game. You could be watching the opening kickoff in the airport bar at JFK and be off the plane at Heathrow in time for the game winning penalty kick. Um, yes please.



5/8 That extra hard Sunday Sodoku that everyone hates. Unless you happen to be one of those Sudoku speed geniuses, you're going to be brexiting the plane before you've figured out where to put all those crazy numbers. Also, there's no shame in quitting.

6/8 Getting your girlfriend to orgasm when she’s annoyed with you. We know you wanted to join the mile-high club, but your girlfriend is annoyed at you for forgetting to pack her tweezers. Don't worry, she'll forgive you by the time the trip is over.

7/8 Watching 'Toy Story 4.' Clocking in at a brisk 100 minutes, you won't even be able to finish the new Toy Story movie by the time the plane starts making its descent, guaranteeing you'll be in a prickly mood as you wonder what fate has befallen Woody, Buzz, and the gang.

8/8 Coming down. You remember that joint you smoked before your Uber pulled up to take you to the airport? Yep, still totally high from it. Just don't think about all the contraband you stuffed in your carry-on as you make your way through Customs.

