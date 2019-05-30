More Hazard Than Dukes: This Drawbridge Jump Is the Fail of All Fails

Photo: Martin Barraud (Getty Images)

Two Texas men ended up with more hazard than dukes when they failed to land a drawbridge jump, emphasis on the word “failed.” And we know a thing or two about epic fails.

According to Louisana State Police, around 2 AM, the driver and a passenger failed to clear a jump across the Black Bayou Bridge about 6 miles south of Lake Charles. The two crashed after one of them got out of the car and moved the gate arm out of the way. Of course, this allowed Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum here the opportunity to attempt jumping across the bridge. Unfortunately, natural selection got in the way.

If it’s not this one, what’s your favorite bridge jumping fail? Let us know in the comments!

