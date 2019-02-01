Flying the Stinky Skies: Flight Attendant Claims She Had to Wipe a Passenger’s Butt

As a flight attendant, you may have to deal with all sorts of disgusting things in order to do your job. From having to deal with grumpy, privileged divas who demand to be treated like royalty to being trapped in a pressurized tube of germs, it’s pretty rough up there. Then there are disgusting times like this one where a flight attendant allegedly had to clean up a passenger’s backside while he moaned in pleasure.

A passenger aboard a recent EVA Air flight reportedly forced members of the flight crew to assist him while he used the restroom. The man apparently told them they had to remove his clothes, keep the door open, and wipe his ass when he was done taking a crap. Since they felt forced to comply with the man’s demands, they did so and claim he sounded like he was enjoying the experience a little too much.

The attendant making the claims went only by the name Kuo when she spoke to the press about the incident. At a recent news conference, she detailed the situation and this grotesque guy’s antics:

As the passenger’s genitals were now exposed, one of my colleagues brought a blanket, which I used to cover his modesty. But he very angrily slapped my hand away, saying he didn’t want it and only wanted me to remove his underwear so he could use the toilet.

This sicko then demanded they wipe his 440-pound ass after he was done doing his business. The uncomfortable chief flight attendant agreed to do so and threw on layers of latex gloves because, holy crap, that’s gross. To make things worse, the man began to say things like “Oh, mmm, deeper, deeper,” in an apparent moment of pleasure for him.

Unfortunately, this guy hasn’t stopped booking flights on this airline despite being banned. He somehow booked a flight for this coming May and appears fully intent of flying and being a big douchebag. We can only hope the airline will do the right thing and reject his boarding pass. If they let him on the plane, someone should kick him off … perhaps in midflight.