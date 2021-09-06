Save Big on These Labor Day Price Drops and Grab Them Before They’re Gone

Summer is coming to a close, which means there are loads of great Labor Day Sales and discounts everywhere. If you’re on the hunt for cool new toys, pieces of technology, DIY kits, cool subscriptions or just some killer deals — be sure to check out these 15 exceptional deals available right now. These price drops will only last for a few days, so be sure not to miss out!

Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle

This beginner-friendly printer enables your children to design and create their own toys right at home. Don’t miss your chance to pick up the Toybox 3D Deluxe Bundle for only $330 (reg. $469) while the sale lasts.

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector

This iPhone-sized gadget can project a screen of up 200″ to provide the ultimate portable multimedia experience you can find for this price. Don’t miss out on this brief price drop bringing the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector down to $229 (reg. $799).

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

Don’t let the end of summer be an excuse to neglect your golf game. Pick up the at-home PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for only $185 (reg. $249) with code GOLF44 during this Labor Day Sale.

Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain

Those of us who have become accustomed to smart watches need to keep them charged. This Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain is just the answer and it’s on sale this Labor Day for just $17.99 (reg. $49).

Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines

There are so many wines around the world, and sometimes it helps to have some suggestions. Check out this special package deal on Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines for only $72.95 (reg. $300) during the special Labor Day sale.

Sam’s Club Membership for Only $19.99 + Free Rotisserie Chicken & Cupcakes

Sam’s Club is a membership-based warehouse filled with great deals on everything from groceries, to games, home goods, and more. Take advantage of the perks featured in this deal on a Sam’s Club Membership for only $19.99 (reg. $57) + Free Rotisserie Chicken & Cupcakes!

Milano Stella Aroma Stovetop Espresso Maker (8-Cup)

Delicious espresso is a luxury that’s no longer out of your average shopper’s price range, especially this Labor Day. Grab the Milano Stella Aroma Stovetop Espresso Maker (8-Cup) for $95 (reg. $150) before the sale ends.

Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp

This advanced LED lighting product features a sleek and almost unnoticeable design, yet an advanced selection of functions and capabilities. Grab a Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for only $79.99 (reg. $149) while the sale lasts.

Tello Economy Prepaid 12-Month Plan: Unlimited Talk/Text + 1GB LTE Data + Free SIM

Save big on an entire year of phone usage with this exceptional Labor Day deal. For only a few days, you can grab a Tello Economy Prepaid 12-Month Plan: Unlimited Talk/Text + 1GB LTE Data + Free SIM for only $75 (reg. $120).

Smart Visual Ear Cleaner

Seeing what’s going on inside of your ears has been long been difficult. For some illuminating perspective and cleaner ears, check out the Smart Visual Ear Cleaner for only $25.99 (reg. $34) during this brief Labor Day Sale.

Smart Dual Plug Outlet with Alexa & Google Home Capability

Connect your home appliances to your smart outlet for automation and voice control. Grab a Smart Dual Plug Outlet with Alexa and Google Home capabilities for only $21.99 (reg. $26) for a brief time.

Gosund Smart WiFi Light Switch with Built-in Alexa

You can now control your lights with a lot more than the simple push of a button. Discover how to customize your house lights with the Gosund Smart WiFi Light Switch with Built-In Alexa, available now for only $36.99 (reg. $46).

ModernDek Eclipse Lamp

This sleek and minimal lamp can provide ample lighting to your desk area without overtaking the room’s general vibe and look. Grab the ModernDek Eclipse Lamp for $44.99 (reg. $99) during this brief Labor Day Sale.

Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with 6″ Chef Knife

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, this professional knife sharpener and knife can elevate your culinary skills tenfold. Grab an Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with 6″ Chef Knife for only $60 (reg. $79).

Sharper Image Antimicrobial 1000 Thread-Count Cotton Blend Sheet Set (King)

From the acclaimed Sharper Image brand, this high thread-count set of sheets will help you sleep more sound and with greater comfort. Grab the Sharper Image Antimicrobial 1000 Thread-Count Cotton Blend Sheet Set (King) for only $69.99 (reg. $79) during this limited-time Labor Day Sale.

Price subject to change.