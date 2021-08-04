These Build-It-Yourself Kits on Sale Have Everything to Keep You and Your Kids Busy Until School Starts

Look, while we totally get that you may have found hobbies that prove lucrative in some way, there’s always room to roll up your sleeves and find something else to sink get your hands dirty with. And, since we’ve been clearly ramping up the population optimization in the past 18 months, chances are you’ve got a kiddo in your life that needs something to do as well. Grab one or all of these kits for you and the small humans in your life to enjoy together on sale with code ANNUAL15 for a limited time.

SunFounder Nano DIY 4-DOF Robot Kit

So, we know robots are taking over the world by the way things are trending. If we’re going to become slaves to nuts and bolts eventually, you might as well spend some time at home making your own and beating them at their own game. Get the SunFounder Nano DIY 4-DOF Robot Kit for $39.91 (Reg. $59) with code ANNUAL15.

Circuit Scribe: DIY Ultra Kit

As much as we love calling the electrician and throwing thousands of dollars into a fire, it might be fun to learn how to create some circuits on your own and maybe save some cash. Who knows, your kid could be the next Tim the Tool Man Taylor after tinkering with this kit (yes millennials, we went there). Get the Circuit Scribe: DIY Ultra Kit for $58.64 (Reg. $99) with code ANNUAL15.

DIY Autonomous Vehicle Kit for Ages 8-13

Not only does this kit help develop imagination and problem-solving skills, but it also explores how artificial intelligence is changing transportation dynamics. Essentially, your kid is getting an engineering degree at an early age without hefty student loans. Get the DIY Autonomous Vehicle Kit for Ages 8-13 for $191.24 (Reg. $249) with code ANNUAL15.

oneTeslaTS DIY Musical Coil Kit

This kit is threefold when it comes to your kids: It teaches them about electricity, gives them a super sweet statement piece for their room, and gives them something to work on that doesn’t involve blowing themselves up. Bonus points: it gives poor Nikola Tesla his day to shine 100 years later than expected (we love rooting for the underdog). Get the oneTeslaTS DIY Musical Coil Kit for $339.99 (Reg. $449) with code ANNUAL15.

Nibble: Educational DIY Game Console for Ages 9+

Got a kid super into video games but can’t get them away from their console? Get this kit to help them make their own! Get the Nibble: Educational DIY Game Console for Ages 9+ for $67.96 (Reg. $79) with code ANNUAL15.

DIY Building Block STEM Drone (Grey)

No one wakes up in the morning and says, “You know what really sucks? Building cool drones with my kid.” It’s impossible to be unhappy while building something that defies gravity, try it and prove us wrong. Get the DIY Building Block STEM Drone (Grey) for $42.49 (Reg. $129) with code ANNUAL15.

Metal Vehicle DIY Model Kit

Super into cars? Want a new toy that sits in the lap of luxury? We’ve got just the thing. Get the Metal Vehicle DIY Model Kit for $101.96 (Reg. $119) with code ANNUAL15.

Spencer: DIY Voice Assistant

Kids these days get smarter and smarter every day. Just think about it: Boomers can’t convert a PDF and we think they’re complete morons, just imagine what Gen Z is up to. Get them coding at an early age with this voice assistant coding kit. Get the Spencer: DIY Voice Assistant for $84.99 (Reg. $119) with code ANNUAL15.

Flux Capacitor with Animated LED Lights Kit

Great Scoot, Doc Brown! Your kiddos can get a little insight into all the things that made you happy before you learned about taxes with this flux capacitor kit. Get the Flux Capacitor with Animated LED Lights Kit for $46.74 (Reg. $64) with code ANNUAL15.

Geeek Club DIY Robot Construction Kit

With seven robots to chose from in this kit, your kids will create a whole bionic army before the great man vs. machine war even begins. Yeah, we’re coming to hide at your house when that does inevitably happen. Get the Geeek Club DIY Robot Construction Kit for $107.06 (Reg. $129) with code ANNUAL15.

Prices subject to change.