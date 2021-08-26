Need a Reason to Roll? This Inflatable Giant Hamster Wheel Is the Perfect Excuse

Look, we know it’s now creeping into autumn and the climate of a country in crisis has changed very little, which is cause for high levels of stress. If you’re feeling like a hamster in a wheel at work (or a potato in a boiling pot, whatever), boy do we have a fun way to truly personify that for you, the kids, and anyone else looking for some good, wholesome hamster family fun. This Inflatable Giant Hamster Wheel is the perfect activity when stress is at an all-time high and the kids are on their last episode of whatever the latest Baby Shark earworm is (you can thank us later, tired ass parents).

Ready for something to help the kiddos release that final push of pent-up energy before they become the teacher’s problem again? Here’s what you get with the Inflatable Giant Hamster Wheel: made from high-quality and non-toxic materials, this baby is perfectly safe for anyone to roll around in and can be used on any soft surface like grass or sand on a sunny, late summer day. Want it to work double duty? It can fit two kids at a time for hours of laughs, fun, and time for mom and dad to get that last WFH budget plan done. But, if the little dude and dudettes get bored of it quick, there’s always room for the adults, since this bad boy can hold up to 200lbs (we would highly suggest it if you’re stressed at work, if we’re being honest, otherwise the intern might feel the wrath of FOMO anguish on Monday). Spring a leak? No sweat. This kit also comes with three patches, so you can spin until you drop once again in absolutely no time.

Get the Inflatable Giant Hamster Wheel, which also includes three repair patches, for $126.95 (Reg. $150). Want to score even more savings? If you spend $50 or more in-store today, you’ll get a $10 store credit automatically added to your account 14 days after your purchase (as long as any returns made don’t drop your total below $50).

Prices subject to change.