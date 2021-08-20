Get Your Iron Chef On With This Angle Pro Knife Sharpener With 6″ Chef Knife

We know there aren’t that many world-class chefs out there, but every house has a kitchen, and in those kitchens lies a world of opportunity (or a house fire waiting to happen, but whatever). If your kitchen is missing some serious essentials, it might be time to level up your cooking game with the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with 6″ Chef Knife.

Ready to chop until you drop (in a super non-serial killer way, of course)? Here’s what you get with the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with 6″ Chef Knife. First, the sharpener has a distinct measurement system that helps you find the perfect sharpening angle for your included knife (or any knife, for that matter). Just use the stainless steel angle gauge to measure the angle your knife sits and, presto, you have the perfect sharpener right at your fingertips. Whether you’re looking at a 14, 18, or 21-degree blade (or anywhere in between) the sharpener has you covered for long-lasting use on all of that fresh produce rotting in your fridge from last weeks grocery haul (yeah, we’re calling you out for ordering a pizza six times this week).

The deal also comes with three ceramic wheels for straightening your blades, three diamond wheels for sharpening your blade, and 3 tungsten carbide rods for putting a new edge on your blade. The cherry on top? You’ll also get a 6″ chef knife for everything you slice and dice daily, even if it is just that pizza that came only partially cut (listen, we know about your ordering habits, you don’t need to lie about them).

Still need some convincing? No sweat, just ask the 269 Kickstarter backers who pledged $33,010 to give this kit its start. They’re true pros and will have no problem whipping something up as a way to sing its praises.

Find out what Florida Today, The Gadget Flow, and Space Coast Daily are raving about. Get the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with 6″ Chef Knife for $67.99 (Reg. $79).

