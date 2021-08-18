Drown Out All the Annoying Crap in Your Life With These Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs

Sure, you would be absolutely lost in this world without your dog, love your friends, and are fond of your family, but sometimes you just need a little break from the barking, gossiping, and Aunt Carole’s QAnon conspiracy theories. Don’t go a single second more in otologic agony and grab these Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs And Attachable Cord.

Alright phonophobes, here’s what you get with the Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs: not just a handy dandy pair of plugs, you’ll also be extremely happy with approximately 22dB of sound reduction. For context, that’s the sirens of your partner’s killer snores, a stadium of fans watching the Packers lose (again), and an airplane all buffed away for your silent enjoyment. Because of the minimalist design, Grandma Josephine never has to be offended you’re tuning out that story she told you six times yesterday. They just fit nicely tucked away, doing their thang while Josie babbles on.

But don’t worry about being totally left out, because these plugs aren’t built to exclude you. Instead, they reduce the volume of loud sounds using specially designed sound tubes that balance sound waves. That way, you’ll protect your eardrums from harsh and harmful sounds while keeping track of what’s important, like that business meeting you’re trying to be present in despite Patricia from accounting smacking her gum in your left ear. And since the ear tips are washable and reusable, you can block out noise wherever you need a little break away from the hustle and bustle.

The best part? These babies also include an attachable cord that keeps your plugs together and always close like a solid pair of BFFs. This way, you’ll never fumble around for them when you need them most (once again, we can’t stress this enough, Patricia in accounting is the reason these plugs were invented, if you really needed any more reason to buy at least 10 pairs for you and all of your coworkers).

Get the Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs And Attachable Cord for $19.99 (Reg. $26).

Prices subject to change.