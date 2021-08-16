Your Dog Deserves a Full DNA Make Up, Get Him One Along With Some Training Classes

While the world continues to spew uncertainties, we’re 1000% certain that we would sacrifice most of the human race if it meant giving a better life to dogs. But, if we’re downsizing the population for the sake of canines, we should probably make sure they’re trained to be very good boys and girls who can live without supervision. Insert The All-in-One DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test and Dog Training Bundle to ensure your wittle itty bitty baby is not just prepared to be extra excellent, but also has the tools and info about their breed to stay perfect for the long haul.

Ready to give your pup the best life possible? Here’s what you get in The All-in-One DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test And Dog Training Bundle: not only are you able to do a quick DNA swab and figure out what your pooch’s real identity is (we’re on to you, Double-0 Fido), but you’ll also get a full report emailed to you in two weeks or less of DNA My Dog receiving your sample. Once you figure out Fluffy’s genetic makeup, you’ll be prepared for any possible health issues in the future, including any hereditary things (and maybe if there’s a breed-specific pattern that shows the correlation between your dog and the increased consumption of gross toilet water).

The bundle also includes lessons, tips, and tricks on how to train the perfect pup. With 12 hours and over 180 lessons, these courses will give you everything you need to help your best boy or girl sit, stay, roll over, love, and how to stop digging up your begonias. Leash and bark training, healthy food choices, and exercises routines are also on the docket to help your dog stay active and burn off some steam doing something other than trying to be the neighboring cat’s BFF via admiration barks.

By the end of the courses, you’ll be able to establish yourself as an expert on dog etiquette and may be able to start your own business (no, seriously, there’s a whole section about starting your own dog training classes also included in the package).

The best part? This deal includes lifetime access, so even if Spot falls off the fray every once in a while, you two can get back to basics no matter what age or stage of life they’re in.

Get The All-in-One DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test And Dog Training Bundle for $59.99 (Reg. $1,239).

Prices subject to change.