Unleash Your Inner Geek With This Cyber Blade: Alpha Grip Light Saber

A lot of things have let us down in the past year and a half: we watched our heroes become villains, lost faith in humanity as a whole, and really just abandoned all hope in the state of Florida. But you know what we’ve held on to so tightly since being chained to our homes? Our love of cool crap, specifically, nostalgic stuff. Here’s some good news: this Cyber Blade: Alpha Grip Light Saber will transport you right back to your childhood days of battling it out on the playground with your pals.

Ready to get your nerd on? Made from aerospace-grade aluminum hilt has an ergonomic grip that feels comfortable to wield, not only does this light saber look extra cool when it hits your hand, but each handle can project 11 different light colors with the push of a button. That means you can swooooshhh in any color you desire (and still probably look really geeky doing it, but let your geek flag fly). Beyond being just a light saber, this bad boy comes accompanied by a detachable, ultra-durable, battle-ready blade, just in case you find that you need it.

So, what other cool functions come with this baby? So glad you asked! The light saber also has multiple changing light functions including, but definitely not limited to, flame, constant light, breathing, heartbeat, and flashing, among a host of other light shows to put on for all of your best buds. And the sound effects? This light saber does not play by children’s rules, friends. It has over seven sound effects to help you recreate a true Skywalker scene straight from the mouths of Star Wars babes. Eat your heart out, George Lucas, there’s a new space crusader in town (that’s you, by the way, your house can be the Death Star, we’ll play along).

Get the Cyber Blade: Alpha Grip Light Saber, which includes a charger, for $144.95 (Reg. $199).

