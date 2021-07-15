Tired of This Damn Pandemic? Get Your Very Own Flux Capacitor and Travel Far, Far Away

Big Back to the Future nerd? Have you tried “accidentally” slipping in the bathroom so that you could hit your head on the sink and come up with your very own flux capacitor, a la Doc Brown? Now you can have your own cool gadget and get it without injuring yourself! While this one won’t allow you to actually time travel, it will provide a fun sense of nostalgia. And who doesn’t like getting nostalgic? It’s something you’ll be able to tinker around with and display for all to see. Friends will envy it and you for having built your own flux capacitor!

This Flux Capacitor with Animated LED Lights Kit is just the thing for you, you BTTF fan. This set comes with 18 genuine LEGO bricks, a pre-assembled flexible circuit board with LED lights, and a battery pack. The lights will pulse and flash just like they did in the movie. All you need are three AA batteries to make this baby sing.

Even if you’re not a fan or haven’t seen the movie yet (insert gasp here), consider getting it for the person in your life who has seen the classic film and its sequels hundreds of times. They’ll certainly appreciate the thought, and maybe they’ll even take you time traveling with them (kidding, as we said earlier, this won’t actually allow you to travel through time).

Someone very wise once said, “If you’re gonna build a time machine into a car, why not do it with some style?” So grab this sweet Flux Capacitor kit for yourself while it’s on sale today. You’ll love it, your kids will love it, and your best friend’s sister’s dog will even love it.

