Treat Yourself to Something Awesome This Summer With Gadgets On Sale For Prime Day

A lot of us are in serious need of a cool new toy, but quarantine has drained everything out of us, including our disposable income (unless you’re new spaceman Jeff Bezos, then spend your money on whatever the hell you want). Not to fret, friends, the below summertime deals are sweet treats you can’t find cheaper on Amazon, even during those mega-deal seasons they have but only for a limited time. You’re going back to the office to do whatever it is you’ve mastered (we don’t judge your craft, no matter how strange it may be), why not treat yourself to a fresh shiny gadget as a reward? Happy shopping!

Nut Mini Tracker: 3-Pack

Chronic loser? That came out wrong–we meant, are you consistently misplacing things? No sweat, this little tiles will keep you organized. Get the Nut Mini Tracker: 3-Pack for $27.99 (Reg. $60).

AquaSprouts Garden

Okay, hear us out: a garden, but make it underwater. This piece is perfect for small rooms, big rooms, or rooms that just need a certain type of conversation piece. Get the AquaSprouts Garden for $148.98 (Reg. $159.99).

AIR-C And HEAT: Full Leg Massage And Heat Treatment

This compression sleeve helps relieve pain, increases blood flow and decreases inflammation on those aching gams. Get the AIR-C And HEAT: Full Leg Massage And Heat Treatment for $169.99 (Reg. $189).

NOSSK TWIN PRO Suspension Fitness Strap Trainer

Strap these bad boys virtually anywhere to get the back, pecks, and shoulders you’ve been wanting outside of the sweaty gym rats and scary machinery. Get the NOSSK TWIN PRO Suspension Fitness Strap Trainer for $39.99 (Reg. $47).

GhostBed® Luxe 13″ Cooling Mattress

Usually, the words “ghost” and “bed” aren’t something were into in the same sentence, but after laying on this vessel of cool cloud memory foam, we get why you wouldn’t think this was any old mattress. Get the GhostBed® Luxe 13″ Cooling Mattress for $1221.99 (Reg. $1745).

JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Need something to get the house nice and tidy without almost dying from blunt force trauma to the head due to a spill over an electrical cord? Ask and you shall receive. Get the JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $189.99 (Reg. $350).

TREBLAB HD7: Compact 360° HD Bluetooth Speaker

Looking for a sweet waterproof speaker that really packs a punch at those backyard BBQ parties? Well friends, you’ve come to the right place. Get the TREBLAB HD7: Compact 360° HD Bluetooth Speaker for $49.99 (Reg. $79).

VentiFresh ECO: Next Generation Odor Eliminator

Unsing NASA’s use of photocatalyst technology, this baby gets rid of smells, not masks them, all with the help of one small USB cord. Get the VentiFresh ECO: Next Generation Odor Eliminator for $50 (Reg. $72).

Cielo Breez Eco Smart AC Controller Black

This Wi-Fi enabled smart AC controller turns any AC or heating system into a Smart system without rewiring your home to filth. that means it’s just you, a nice cool breeze, and easy peasy functioning this summer. Get the Cielo Breez Eco Smart AC Controller Black for $62.99 (Reg. $99).

Yedi Total Package 6-in-1 Grill

For those of us who don’t need the whole 200lb kit and caboodle this summer when getting your grill on, this little guy does everything those fancy grills do, just in a smaller space. Get the Yedi Total Package 6-in-1 Grill for $106.99 (Reg. $115).

Sam’s Club Membership, Free Rotisserie Chicken, And Cupcakes

A deal fit for any coupon king or queen, who doesn’t love big savings on savings, a free chicken, and some kick ass gourmet cupcakes? Get the Sam’s Club Membership, Free Rotisserie Chicken, And Cupcakes for $28.88 (Reg. $57).

Fitbit Ionic™ GPS Fitness Smartwatch

This Smart watch offers absolutely everything those *ahem* other Smart watches do, except this one is way more inexpensive, which means you save enough coin to do the things you love to give this bad boy a spin (Mountain biking down a 75 degree hill, anyone?). Get the Fitbit Ionic™ GPS Fitness Smartwatch for $185 (Reg. $249).

EssentialTech Workspace HD Webcam

Okay, so maybe they’re forcing you to go back to the office and hand in all of your WFH gear, but snagging an awesome computer camera is only more reason for them to let you slide around the rules and work from home every once in a while. Get the EssentialTech Workspace HD Webcam for $58.99 (Reg. $79).

ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (Refurbished)

Want a clean home but have little patience for, well, anything? This little helper not only cleans a mean floor by using three stage cleaning, but can also be a great cat toy (okay, vacuum vs. cat may not be the most fair fight). Get the ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (Refurbished) for $109.99 (Reg. $349).

Farting Frenchies: A Card Game

Your board game closet called, it really wants to get rid of any apples, politically incorrect guessing games, and the classics. Freshen up your summertime rotation with some farting dogs (it’s a hoot, we promise). Get the Farting Frenchies: A Card Game for $19.99 (Reg. $24).

Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp

This lamp fits in any cramped area in your home and has over 300 lighting effects, in case you get bored. Get the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for $89.99 (Reg. $149).

PocketGuitar Bluetooth-Enabled AI Guitar

Want to play a mean rift but don’t have the cash for a full on guitar set? This little gadget not only helps you learn to strum, but also records your sick beats. Get the PocketGuitar Bluetooth-Enabled AI Guitar for $34.95 (Reg. $40).

UPERFECT 15.6″ 4K Computer Monitor

Here’s an awesome computer monitor that can duplicate, extend, or project a second screen, as well as boasts a 178 degree viewing angle, so no one is ever left out. Get the UPERFECT 15.6″ 4K Computer Monitor for $314.99 (Reg. $339).

UPERFECT Battery Portable Monitor

Not only does this monitor do everything and more you need it to do, but it also acts as a power bank to charge up phones any other small gadgets. Talk about a jack of all trades. Get the UPERFECT Battery Portable Monitor for $312.99 (Reg. $339).

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

Your golf game sucks, clean it up with this new toy that allows you to play 18 holes from virtually anywhere. Get the PhiGolf: Mobile And Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for $179.99 (Reg. $190).

Raycon E50 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds

Lost your earbuds? Don’t worry, happens to the best of us, and for good reason, the tech gods wanted you to find these babies. Get the Raycon E50 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds for $64.99 (Reg. $119).

VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask

By giving out very small sound or vibrations at 36 levels for physical intervention, this masks works tirelessly to get your partner to quit snoozing so loudly. Get the VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask for $27.99n (Reg. $60).

Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones

Look, you can never have too many pairs of wireless headphones–unless they’re all crappy. In that case you should probably just invest in one super awesome pair like these. Get the Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones for $79.99 (Reg. $419).

Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 RC Quadcopter Drone with 4K HD Camera

This copter is here to check in on your kiddos in the backyard, views from the mountain tops, and your neighbors garage band of a party they decided to throw on a Tuesday evening (we won’t tell them it was you who called the cops). Get the Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 RC Quadcopter Drone with 4K HD Camera for $79.99 (Reg. $149).

Protean Color Changing Wall Light

Need a sick light but have approximately zero electrical skills? This fun accent piece at over 16 million color options (yep, that’s million, eight figures of fun). Get the Protean Color Changing Wall Light for $84.95 (Reg. $139).

Prices subject to change.