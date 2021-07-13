This Pocket-Sized Camera Will Get All the Best Shots This Summer

If making memories is what we’re here on god’s green earth for, making memories is what we shall do. And, whether you enjoy the little things or are an all-out weirdo, chances are there’s a picture waiting to be taken of the tomfoolery you and your friends find yourself in. Don’t ever get caught without a good shot when you grab this AIR PIX: Pocket-Sized Flying Camera to bring wherever mems are made.

Throw away the selfie stick, grandma, this new way to take photos is going to blow your damn mind. With the AIR PIX: Pocket-Sized Flying Camera, not only will you get freaking amazing HD 12MP photos and 1080P (30fps) videos of you and all of your homies, but they’ll be absolutely hands-free from the sky. Not into timed photos? No sweat, the camera’s auto-fly mode just goes around snapping candids while you hang with the gang. You don’t have to worry about carrying a phone or camera around while you cheer, grill, or swim your way into a perfect summer.

Okay, cool tricks, anything else? Glad you asked! When the camera is in gesture mode, you can snap a thousand words using simple hand gestures to get the camera’s attention, so rest easy knowing you don’t have to rely on high-strung Aunt Karen to get that shot you’ve been waiting for. And, of course, for those who like to take control, the included app allows you to pilot your camera and be your own paparazzi whenever you please. Speaking of the app, it also features some sweet editing tricks, along with instant social sharing, so your friends won’t have to wait too long to see how goofy they look after a few beer bongs.

See what all the hype is about over at The Sunday Times, Wired, The Huffington Post, BuzzFeed, and Forbes.

