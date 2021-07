Meanwhile in Texas: Woman Crashes Fourth of July Parade With Tractor, Nothing More American Than This

It doesn’t get more American than this: a Texas woman is accused of driving a tractor into a Fourth of July parade over the holiday weekend.

It all went down in the city of Rockwall, where 61-year-old Laurie Bostic hopped aboard the farming vehicle and invited herself to the local Independence Day parade. Police and parade officials tried to sideline her at the staging area near Utley Middle School, but she would not abide. By golly, she was going to get in on that sweet, sweet Fourth of July parade action!

Authorities said Bostic was driving dangerously along the route, so police tried to pull her over on foot but she refused to stop. The officers eventually forced her off the road, so she drove into a fence, where the parade ended for her. Of course, someone caught this all on video. Look at her go!

Bostic was arrested and charged with evading arrest, interference with a processional, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief. Whether or not she’ll face jail time is unknown, but we’d bet anything she’ll live to see another Fourth of July parade. Maybe next time she can get a faster getaway vehicle.

