Too Damn Hot to Do Your Gardening Outside? Try The AEVA: Modern Hydroponic Garden System

We’re all trying to eat a little healthier these days, but, let’s be real here, after the last 18 months of pure, unadulterated hell, no one wants to work that hard to do it. Sure, the overachiever down the street may have gotten her garden in order last year, but you, friend, did no such thing. We don’t blame you for hanging around watching cooking shows all quarantine, but it’s time to get going on health, and the only way to do that is by growing your own food stuffs. Insert The AEVA: Modern Hydroponic Garden System to have your kale and eat it too the easy way.

A modern hydroponic garden system that allows you to grow large indoor plants, the AEVA makes vertical farming at home possible for anyone who has a green thumb or is just too lazy to go outside. How does it work? Anything planted in the AEVA just needs water and a nutrient-based solution that comes with the kit. Once the seeds are tucked in neatly, the system efficiently sends unused water in a cyclical motion, so that everyone gets a good drink. Up to 16 plants and 10lbs of produce a month get a fresh shower and grow through the AEVA so you can spend time and money anywhere else than the grocery store. The plants can be left to their own devices for about two weeks, and it has its own white light to use for growth, so the sun can stay out of this one.

Feeling super unmotivated? Aren’t we all, friend, aren’t we all. But, if it’s your plants you’re worried about, the mobile app will remind you when it’s time to add fertilizer or refill the water reservoir, so taking care of your green babies is less of a hassle than taking care of your actual kid (and we mean a lot less, please don’t put your child on a two-week timer).

So, how does The AEVA: Modern Hydroponic Garden System work? Simple, friends: just find a nice spot for your vertical garden, a space about 71.25″ x 37″ x 9.5″, plug in the garden, plant the seeds included in the set in the grow plugs, and enjoy fresh veggies straight from your in-home farm in mere weeks. Take that, Jolly Green Giant.

Get The AEVA: Modern Hydroponic Garden System, which includes 16 seed pods, two LED lights and lighting automation system, 12L BPA-free water reservoir, power bar with GFCI attachment, pump housing and black box, submersible pump, wall anchor, seedling kit for 24 plant sites, 60ml of nutrients of aqua vega A, and 60ml of nutrients of aqua vega B for $999 (Reg. $1199). Need something a little smaller? No sweat, The EVE, which comes with all of the same materials and is just a little smaller is also on sale for $599.99 (Reg. $699). And, if you need some seeds to get started, you can grab Cocktail Mix seeds, Herblicious Chef seeds, Refined Herb Mix seeds, or The Classic Caprese seeds all for $34.99 each (Reg. $38).

Prices subject to change.