These Sweet Gadget and Entertainment Deals Are up to 68% Off in Honor of the 4th of July

People go to great lengths to keep themselves entertained during the quiet, cold months. And, while that might have been great when things were all shut down, we’re back, baby, and more ready than ever to get going. Pick up one of these sweet deals on a totally wholesome, definitely not dangerous gift for you or someone you love to make this summer truly special. With up to 68% off these deals, you’ll ride through the whole summer hiking, playing, swimming, cooking, and all-out maxing and relaxing in absolute style. These deals only last for a limited time though, so scoop them up now.

Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner

Now that we’re getting places thanks to a little old vaccine, it’s time to invest in some sleek travel gear. That backpack in your basement has a hole in it, and won’t get through security anyhow. Get the Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner for $159.95 (Reg. $298).

Allergy Test My Pet Kit

Ok yes, some people are allergic to dogs and that’s probably the most unfortunate news they could receive, but could some dogs be allergic…to people? There’s only one way to find out! Get the Allergy Test My Pet Kit for $69.99 (Reg. $99).

DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test

Sometimes we like to go to the dog park and make up fancy, but definitely fake, breed names for our mutts (Middle Saxton Blue Foot Terrier, anyone?). In reality, we have no clue what the hell is going on in that gene pool. Figure it out the easy way with this kit. Get the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test for $59.99 (Reg. $79).

ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer

Not ready to head back to the gym yet? No sweat (okay, maybe some sweat). This ab workout will give you the six pack you’ve always wanted for less than a years worth of gym fees. Get the ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer for $136.95 (Reg. $179).

TREBLAB HD7: Compact 360° HD Bluetooth Speaker

Getting the party started again? Don’t forget some sick beats. Get the TREBLAB HD7: Compact 360° HD Bluetooth Speaker for $49.99 (Reg. $79).

PhiGolf: Mobile And Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

Between the green, you might need to get some practice in from home. This simulator makes you feel like you’re right back on the links without a tee time. Get the PhiGolf: Mobile And Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for $179 (Reg. $249).

Exputt: Real-Time Putting Simulator

Need something a little more extensive to help you with your back nine? This kit comes with a camera to monitor your swing and analyze your entire putting path to improve consistency. Get the Exputt: Real-Time Putting Simulator for $359.10 (Reg. $399) with code EXPUTT10.

Extended Pop-Up Car Tent

Out and about this summer? Don’t spent a crap ton of money on hotels when you can just drive until your heart gives out and pop out your own little inn from the back of your car. Get the Extended Pop-Up Car Tent for $224.96 (Reg. $379).

World’s Finest Outdoor Rocker

Not your average rocking chair, this bad boy includes a double headrest, extra support bracket, double contoured seat, and is made from premium-quality robinia wood. Sorry grandpa, this rocking chair is meant for the elite only. Get the World’s Finest Outdoor Rocker for $499.99 (Reg. $699).

Fireflower Original Fire Pit And Grill

This little grill is perfect for any spontaneous beach party, picnic, or even blind date (you may be boring, but at least your date ideas aren’t). Get the Fireflower Original Fire Pit And Grill for $259.99 (Reg. $299).

The MeatStick X: Wireless Meat Thermometer

This baby connects to your phone and lets you know when your meat is getting sweaty and cooked to perfection, which is a welcomed surprise since you’re the king of over charring the brats. Get the The MeatStick X: Wireless Meat Thermometer for $110 (Reg. $99).

Winc Wine Delivery: $165 of Credit for 12 Bottles

Summer isn’t summer without a nice bottle or two with friends. Get this deal and save big on delivery of all your favorite reds, whites, and trips to the gas station on the way to the liquor store. Get the Winc Wine Delivery: $165 of Credit for 12 Bottles for $89.95 (Reg. $165).

FlashBooth 2.0 Portable Photo Studio (Large)

If us garbage millennials have learned anything in this life, it’s that food eats first. This kit makes sure all of your favorite foods and small items get the limelight they deserve. Get the FlashBooth 2.0 Portable Photo Studio (Large) for $59.99 (Reg. $142).

Pickup Truck Bed Tent

Ah yes, the true dream for a truck driver is to sit in the bed on a warm summer night, look up at the stars, and forget about life for a while. What you won’t forget about though, are those freaking mosquitos. The pipe dream is achievable, maybe just grab this tent for a little extra protection. Get the Pickup Truck Bed Tent for $279.95 (Reg. $339).

SmokeTop Cocktail Smoking Kit

Fancy cocktails are awesome, but they cost a college tuition payment at the bar, so why do you just smoke some up yourself at home? Get the SmokeTop Cocktail Smoking Kit for $159.95 (Reg. $298).

Rolo Portable Roll-Up Travel Bag

Yeah, we get that you’re trying to travel light, but when you’re used to backing 9000 pairs of underwear for a two-day trip, this could get sticky. This bag helps you roll your way into having a plethora of supplies for any trip stored right on your back. Get the Rolo Portable Roll-Up Travel Bag for $34.99 (Reg. $49).

Trufflin Black Truffle Infused Sriracha Hot Sauce with Real Black Truffles in Limited Edition Gift Box

This hot sauce is only for the elite, so get it while it’s fancy. Get the Trufflin Black Truffle Infused Sriracha Hot Sauce with Real Black Truffles in Limited Edition Gift Box for $33.99 (Reg. $39.99) with code TRUFFLE6.

Trufflin 4-Piece VIP Gift Set

Need more black truffle in your life than just one sauce? This gift set should do the trick. Get the Trufflin 4-Piece VIP Gift Set for $100 (Reg. $125) with code TRUFFLE25.

Car Windshield Sun Shade Umbrella

We don’t have to tell you this, but it’s freaking hot out. Save your buns from getting in a sweltering car and plastered onto melting leather when you cool it down to a reasonable spring day temp. Get the Car Windshield Sun Shade Umbrella for $24.99 (Reg. $79).

AnySharp Chef Pro Sharpener

Any knife can go dull quickly, and that’s annoying when you’re trying to get your chop on. Fix it in a flash with this handy dandy tool. Get the AnySharp Chef Pro Sharpener for $23.99 (Reg. $29.99) with code SHARP6.

