Need a New Slim Wallet That Pays For Things With Just a Tap? We’ve Got You Covered

Now that we’re going back to shopping in person, there’s a more dire need to flaunt all the money you saved during quarantine to all of your friends who decided to spend the last 16 months anxiety shopping for weird crap. If the tab is on you and you’re ready to make a statement, you’re probably going to want to start from the beginning, meaning as soon as you pull your card out of that wallet, if that’s what you’re calling that tattered, ripped mess. Spurge on the finer things with this super sleek ZENLET 2 Plus Minimalist Wallet.

So, what makes the ZENLET 2 Plus Minimalist Wallet better than your current wallet? Featuring one single slide open, this bad boy is super slim but keeps everything right where you can see it. This means the 12 cards stored inside the wallet will be fanned out neatly like a beautiful peacock of rising debt whenever you open it for easy access. And, with RFID blocking technology, you never have to worry about some creep stealing all of your wealth from under your nose. The best part? Pick your most used card and stick it in the tap and go tray portion of this wallet to just throw it on a chip reader and instantly pay for your bounties wherever you go. No more sliding, inserting, fumbling, or cursing the day the credit card machine at Walmart was born, just an expressway to buy hundreds of dollars in crap you probably don’t need (or you know, groceries and more adult-y stuff, but there’s no fun in that).

Okay, so just how does the tap and pay function work? Simple, really. Just place the IC card into the tap and pay tray to stick the tap and pay tray to the wallet, close the wallet so the tap and pay tray is loaded, and, bam, you’ve instantly unlocked the easiest and fastest way to go broke at your favorite store or restaurant. We’re truly doing you a favor here, you haven’t spent money out in so long, you have a lot of ground to cover.