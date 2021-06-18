Deals / Gear
prime day

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Amazon to Take Advantage of Now

by Mandatory Editors

You don’t have to wait for Prime Day (which is actually two days now – June 21 and 22) to get in on Prime Day deals. All you need to do is be a Prime member – and Amazon makes it easy with its 30-day free trial offer.

Because we believe restraint is overrated, we rounded up the best early Prime Day deals available on everything from tech to home goods to entertainment. We hope you’ve been saving up, because now is the time to splurge on all things Amazon! But don’t delay, because these deals won’t last for long.

Without further ado, here are the best deals ahead of Prime Day.

Cover Photo: Amazon

Mandatory is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.