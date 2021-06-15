This Inflatable Sofa Lets You Snooze Wherever You Please

If anyone knows a thing or two about a good snooze, it’s dad (and maybe the dog, but let’s focus on the two- legged good boys for just this once). And, with the weather starting to the shiner side of itself, we’re thinking your pops is planning a lot of time in the great outdoors. Make sure dear old dad has a place to hang his hat and lay his head no matter where he ends up this Father’s Day with this Inflatable Sofa Tent on sale this week.

Already campers, glampers, and everyone who just enjoys being comfy and cozy in the great outdoors, this little diddy goes out to you. This Inflatable Sofa Tent is not only great for those of us who enjoy the grass, lakes, ponds, and everything else countryside, but it’s also perfect for beaches, pools, and just about anywhere else you need a nap in the shade. Using a standard double sewing technique, this tent sofa can withstand the elements, including fat Uncle Al who just needs to try this out for himself (sorry Uncle Al, nothing personal).

So, how does this bad boy work? The inflatable lounger portion lets you comfortably lie in bed and read, watch, or snooze. While that’s in motion, the tent gives you optimum shade so that your eyes, and body stay hydrated and free of singe, and the multiple pockets and holders take their role in keeping all things necessary like your phone, books, keys, and wallet in place. Just lay down your ground nails, loop the wind ropes through, and you instantly have a sofa fit for royalty (okay maybe not royalty, but for dad, who thinks he’s king).

Get the Inflatable Sofa Tent, which includes six ground nails, four wind ropes, an outer tent, mesh tent, and an outer bag, for $99.96 (Reg. $124.95) with code WELOVEDAD.

Prices subject to change.