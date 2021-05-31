This Odor Eliminator Easily Gets Rid of Foul Stenches (But Not the People Making Them, Sorry)

Ever since everyone in your house started to get sedentary last year, things have started to get, uh, stinky. No, we’re not talking about an unmentionable stink, just some stale stenches that come with being cooped up in the house for 15 months. Now that we’re starting to get back into the swing of things, it’s time to spruce your home back into shape, starting with getting rid of the foul quarantine odors. Cue in the VentiFresh Plus: Next Generation Germ and Odor Eliminator to give you a hand with that.

Ready for an odor-free abode? Inspired by NASA’s use of photocatalyst technology in the International Space Station (meaning it’s super fancy schmancy high tech), this handy dandy tool gets rid of odor through natural photosynthesis to give you the cleanest air in the neighborhood (except for maybe Susan’s house down the block, she’s become somewhat of a neat freak thanks to COVID and everything within a 20-foot radius of her house smells like the inside of a Pinesol factory). This way, smells from your home like cat litter, stinky gym bags, stale bathrooms, and other unpleasantries are left gasping for fresh air and are then quickly eliminated. And, because the machine is so tiny, you can put it virtually anywhere without taking up too much space.