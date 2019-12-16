Morning Balls: The Only Thing Worse Than Morning Breath Is Your Smelly Scrotum

Let’s get serious for a second. That musty smell you get when you haven’t showered in a few days is horrifying. A grown man who hasn’t bathed excretes a pungent aroma of desperation. And it’s worse when that stench is coming from your scrotum. Indeed, your smelly balls are causing you problems regardless if you realize it or not. Instead of guessing if your hygiene is up to par, keep reading to prevent a stinky sack.

1/8 Your Sweaty Balls Stink Assuming you just slept all night, you've been lying in your own sweat for around eight hours. If you didn't shower before bed, that smell is definitely coming from you.

2/8 The Science of Why It Smells Bacteria grows on skin. Yes, your skin. And that creates a stink, the same kind that occurs under your arms. Eventually, that bacteria breaks down oils, which is where the putrid must comes from.

3/8 The Smell Test If for whatever reason you're not sure if your nuts stink, you have to find out. We do not recommend asking another person. The easiest and least humiliating way is to cup your balls and then force yourself to sniff your hand. Smelly, aren't they?

4/8 The Shower Routine Shocking as this might sound, standing under the shower doesn't make you clean. Turns out, you have to actually scrub your filthy body and that includes your smelly sack. Just get a clean washcloth and a shower gel and scrub the offending area.



5/8 Dry It Off Don't just jump out of the shower. Dry your balls with a towel and then blast it with a dryer, but use the cool setting. We don't want you burning your precious penis.

6/8 Talc Up Even after all that drying, you could probably use some talcum powder. This will keep the area extra dry and prevent you from smelling like deep-fried asshole.

7/8 Spritz It Again, we don't want to burn your precious penis, so don't spray your crotch directly with cologne. Simply spritz the cologne about waist-high and then walk into the scent.

8/8 Fresh as a Daisy If you incorporate these tips into your self-care routine, things will change. Namely, the reaction your smelly sack gets from others.

How bad are your self-grooming habits? Do you suffer from less than stellar hygiene? Let your freak flag fly in the comments…but only after you wash.

