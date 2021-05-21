These Earbuds Promise to Keep All of Your Weird Music Tastes In and All Outside Noise at Bay

We know, we know, ever since WFH has taken over your life, all you want is to throw those work headphones on the floor, give them a good Florida man smash, and never listen to Bill from accounting utter the words “fiscal turmoil,” ever again. But, hark! We’re here to remind you that, although the thought of plugging in those bulky, cord headphones gives you the shakes, a solid pair of wireless buds can be your BFF for all things murder mystery podcast, ASMR, and, of course, early 2000’s pop punk screamo jams. Enjoy tuning in again with the ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones.

Ready to get your mega playlist going? Good, because not only will you be able to zone out to your favorite tunes or podcast comfortably using these headphones, but 1MORE’s proprietary QuietMax active noise cancellation technology uses hybrid ANC technology, precise audio tuning, dual-band ANC and wind noise reduction to make sure you’re getting the most out of your music and in ultimate Hi-Fi sound. What does that mean in layman’s terms? You pretty much can go through Grand Central terminal on a packed train next to a crying baby and still think you’re poolside listening to your favorite audiobook (can’t help you with the strong stench of sweat though, sorry).

And, because it’s 2021, these headphones aren’t just for listening–they’re also for talking, catching up, and occasionally crying into (Because it’s been a long damn year, okay?). Each bud includes three microphones, so your voice is heard crystal clear to anyone on the other end. The ergonomic fit ensures that any ear can use these comfortably for up to 28 hours on one charge. How’s that for efficiency?

Find out why The Verge calls these babies, “A supremely comfortable fit, decent noise cancellation, and good sound for $100.” Get the ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones, which include three pairs of silicone ear tips, a charging case, type C-charging cable, carrying pouch, user guide, case protector, and warranty card, for $89.99 (Reg. $105).

Prices subject to change.