Pick Up One of These Sweet Grill and BBQ Deals Just in Time For Summer

Though we’re sure you have warm weather traditions of your own, there’s something to be said about opening up the grill for the first time all year, getting to hear that sweet sizzle once more, and attempting not to commit arson. The bad news here is that your old grill became a safe place for critters to nest over the winter and they, uh, never left, if you catch our drift here. Instead of scrubbing the ol’ reliable in anguish, try getting so sweet near grill gear with one of these deals.

Myron Mixon 3-in-1 Pitmaster Grill Tool

This bad boy is an 8″ chef blade, a 7″ cut blade, and a handy dandy bottle opener all in one. How’s that for range? Get the Myron Mixon 3-in-1 Pitmaster Grill Tool for $21.99 (Reg. $50).

Otto Lite: Professional 1,500°F Steak Grill

Need to grill out for one? No sweat, we’ve got you covered. Get the Otto Lite: Professional 1,500°F Steak Grill for $699 (Reg. $899).

GrillEye® Pro Plus: Hybrid Grilling & Smoking Thermometer

Okay, get this: not only is this thermometer WiFi and Bluetooth operated, but it has eight different probes for ultimate temp perfection. Get the GrillEye® Pro Plus: Hybrid Grilling & Smoking Thermometer for $99.99

Firepod: Portable Multi-Functional Pizza Oven

Meat isn’t always what’s for dinner when you’re grillin’ and chillin’, sometimes, you just need a little slice of Italy to get you through the week. Cue in this pizza oven. Get the Firepod: Portable Multi-Functional Pizza Oven for $349.99 (Reg. $400).

Heat Resistant BBQ Gloves

The only thing worse than overly charred meat? Overly charred hands. Avoid a trip to the hospital all together with these. Get the Heat Resistant BBQ Gloves for $15.99 (Reg. $49).

O-Yaki 7.5″ Skewer System

Get your kabob on the ellegant way when you serve all your favorite veggies and meats on these skewers displayed on a fancy stand. Get the O-Yaki 7.5″ Skewer System for $33 (Reg. $39).

Anvil-Go Gas Infrared Grill

This little guy packs a punch and is perfect for tailgating and camping, where the real nitty-gritty BBQ goes down. Get the Anvil-Go Gas Infrared Grill for $178.99 (Reg. $215).

Homping Portable Charcoal Grill

This secret weapon only uses eight charcoal briquettes per hour and gives off minimal smoke, which is great for those of us who love their fair share of fresh air and saving serious cash. Get the Homping Portable Charcoal Grill for $145.99 (Reg. $199).

GrillGun: The Ultimate Grill Torch

We cannot stress enough how important it is to keep your hands. If you’re still using a regular stick lighter, you put your pointers in peril daily. Get the big guns out for those tricky lights. Get the GrillGun: The Ultimate Grill Torch for $150 (Reg. $172) with code GRILLING22.

Costway Outdoor Charcoal BBQ Grill

Check it, this grill has everything you could possibly need to get a good sear: oversized cooking space, ample storage, and a durable steel, anti-rust body. It’s honestly a grillers safe haven. Get the Costway Outdoor Charcoal BBQ Grill for $139.99 (Reg. $209).

Costway Smokeless Electric Grill Portable Nonstick BBQ With Turbo Smoke Extractor

Some of us don’t need the whole pomp and circumstance of grilling, and that’s cool too. Not only is this little guy smokeless, but it also catches nasty fats you don’t want clogging your guts. Get the Costway Smokeless Electric Grill Portable Nonstick BBQ With Turbo Smoke Extractor for $109.99 (Reg. $189).

Costway Vertical Charcoal Smoker BBQ Barbecue Grill With Temperature Gauge Outdoor

Never owned a smoker? Well then you don’t know what it’s like to just throw your catches on a shelf, close the door, and never worry about burning or getting an uneven char. It truly babysits itself. Get the Costway Vertical Charcoal Smoker BBQ Barbecue Grill With Temperature Gauge Outdoor for $159.99 (Reg. $219).

Portable Box Type Folding Grill

Want grill on the go? Try this little guy for anywhere it may be too tough to lug the whole backyard BBQ. Get the Portable Box Type Folding Grill for $85.95 (Reg. $89).

Z Grill 6002B 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

Grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, BBQ, char, and sear on this dude with the help of some of the freshest wood pellets you can find. Get the Z Grill 6002B 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $379 (Reg. $429).

Z Grills 10002B 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill Smoker

Another awesome wood pellet 8-in-1, this grill has over 1,000 square feet of cooking space. Get the Z Grills 10002B 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill Smoker for $569 (Reg. $659).

Z Grills 10002E Powerhouse Wood Pellet Grill

This pellet grill uses a very specific auger system to get a a precise efficient feed of oxygen and pellets. TL;DR: it means it gets all of your favorite food perfectly prepared. Get the Z Grills 10002E Powerhouse Wood Pellet Grill for $579 (Reg. $699).

Z GRILLS 550A 8-in-1 Auto Temperature Control BBQ Grill

This grill does everything a stand alone grill is prepared for, but is compact, portable, and takes minutes to assemble. How cool is that? Get the Z GRILLS 550A 8-in-1 Auto Temperature Control BBQ Grill for $389 (Reg. $439).

Z Grills 6002E Ultimate Flame Pellet Grill

The PID technology maintains the temperature at your set point anywhere between 180 to 450°F, so you’re meat never gets all wrinkled and dry. Get the Z Grills 6002E Ultimate Flame Pellet Grill for $379 (Reg. $429).

Z Grills 600D Wood Pellet Grill Smoker

This grill is super versitile: it can go low and slow at 180°F or crank up to 750 °F, depending on what type of chef you are. Get the Z Grills 600D Wood Pellet Grill Smoker for $439 (Reg. $529).

Z Grills 600E Wood Pellet Grill Smoker

Last but not least, this grill gives you everything you look forward to in a powerhouse smoker, plus a double-door storage cabinet for things like pellet bags, grilling tools, and extension cords. This maskes it easier than ever before to never let your food go black and burned. Get the Z Grills 600E Wood Pellet Grill Smoker for $439 (Reg. $529).

