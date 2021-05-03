Your Ears Are Disgusting, Clean Them Up With This 2-in-1 Ear Cleaning Tweezer and Rod Set

Personal hygiene is important (especially these days), and if you’re not getting all of your bits and bites, you might as well just walk around like Pig Pen from The Peanuts and call it a day. Sure, you shower and brush your pearly whites daily, especially around the opposite sex, but what about your ears? Surely you don’t forget about those! In case you foolishly do, grab the Bebird N3 Pro: 2-in-1 Ear Cleaning Tweezer And Rod Set to get a good deep clean where you least expect it.

So, here’s the deal: a tweezer and rod combo, the Bebird N3 Pro: 2-in-1 Ear Cleaning Tweezer and Rod Set uses high-tech robotic arm technology and a 6-axis smart gyroscope to get you squeaky clean all up in those lobes. And, in case you’re especially yucky, it’s probably a good idea to get a closer look using the 10 million pixels HD camera and LED light attached. This makes it easier than ever to evaluate the gunk seeping into your head via your ears (okay, we don’t really think that’s how science works, but it sounded cool).

Anyhow, back to the nuts and bolts. Not only does this bad boy bring you 360° angle detection so you can navigate all through your canals effectively, but it also includes a small, medium, and large opening, just to be sure the tweezer is always a perfect fit. No need to worry about burning your ears, as the Bebird has Intelligent temperature control, so your insides won’t overheat, even if there is a significant amount of wax buildup that even a candle maker would faint over.

The best part? You can watch all of this happen in real time over the Bebird N3 Pro app using the inserted High-speed Wi-Fi chip, this way your goo and buildup are monitored and tracked, so you can check your progress now and over time.