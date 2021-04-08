Need to Give Those Kitchen Knives Some TLC? This Knife Sharpening Set Has You Covered

There’s been plenty of time for us to pick up some interesting hobbies in the past 365+ days, and some people have truly taken advantage of that time. You’re no exception and have become an absolute legend behind the stove during quarantine. Because you’re now a cultured, prestigious chef, only you (and some people featured on your favorite guilty pleasure podcasts) understand the fine experience of pressing a razor-sharp blade into a piece of finely cut meat. That said, your at-home knives are, eh, lackluster, at best. No problem, just grab the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge for all of your knife needs.

If you’re ready to get your chop on, here’s the deets: the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener has a distinct measurement system that helps you find the perfect sharpening angle for your knife. Just use the stainless steel angle gauge to measure the angle your knife sits and, presto, you have the perfect sharpener right at your fingertips. Whether you’re looking at a 14, 18, or 21-degree blade (or anywhere in between) the sharpener has you covered for long-lasting use.

The deal also comes with three ceramic wheels for honing (or straightening, for all of you knife noobs) your blade, three diamond wheels for sharpening your blade, and three tungsten carbide rods for putting a new edge on your blade. Essentially, you are getting everything you need for ultimate precision in a box the size of a pill case.

Still need some convincing? No sweat, just ask the 269 Kickstarter backers who pledged $33,010 to give this bad boy its start. They’ll have no problem singing its praises from the comfort of their kitchens where they’re chopping, dicing, and slicing.

Get the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge for $69.99 (Reg. $199).

