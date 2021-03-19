Still in WFH Mode? Pick up a Sweet New Monitor to Make It Suck Less

Still working from home? Us too, and if people don’t learn how to behave themselves and start social distancing properly (looking at you Florida), we’ll be doing this quarantine thing for a long time coming. Why continue to hunch over at your standard, office-provided monitor when you can grab a sweet modern one on sale? Check out these monitors and make your WFH time a little less chaotic and a little more manageable (but hopefully we’ll get back to the office sooner rather than later thanks to some modern medicine).

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

This monitor has dual-sided sliding and 270-degree rotation and 180-degree presentation mode, which is just a fancy way of saying it turns around so everyone at your desk can see your awesome presentation while you navigate through it on your laptop. Get the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor for $180 (Reg. $249) with code SAVEDUEXPRO.

Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

This monitor, perfect for 13″ to 14″ laptops, gives you that dual screen workability without the bulky PC attached like you might have at the office. Just you, your dual monitors, and Fortni–we mean, expense reports. Get the Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor for $215 (Reg. $259) with code SCREEN44.

Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

Need something for a larger laptop? No sweat. This one comes with all the same bells and whistles as above, but is perfect for 15″ to 15.6″ laptops. Get the Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor for $270 (Reg. $319) with code SCREEN49.

Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor

Everything you own is touchscreen…that is, except for you monitor. Let us change that with this bad boy that is also equipped with USB-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm auxiliary ports. Get the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor for $219.99 (Reg. $275).

UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Monitor

With FHD 1080P+ HDR resolution, 178° IPS full view angle, and quad 4W speakers, this monitor truly is the jack of all trades. Get the UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Monitor for $204.99 (Reg. $219).

Samsung 24″ SE650 Series LED Monitor (Certified Refurbished)

Looking for a classic favorite? This monitor gives you those work from the office vibes with a 16:10 aspect ratio, ED-backlit LCD screen modern design. Oh yeah, and because it’s refurbished, it’s eco-friendly. Get the Samsung 24″ SE650 Series LED Monitor (Certified Refurbished) for $209.99 (Reg. $299).

Samsung 27″ SR35 FHD Monitor (Certified Refurbished)

Another super classic monitor, this one boasts flicker free technology and an eye saver mode, to keep your eyes from burning out of your skull and away from the blue light. Get the Samsung 27″ SR35 FHD Monitor (Certified Refurbished) for $179.99 (Reg. ($249).

Samsung 32″ UR59C Series Curved UHD Monitor (Certified Refurbished)

The big mama jama of the stand alone monitors, this baby has 4K 3840×2160 resolution, which is nerd talk for the best out there. Get the Samsung 32″ UR59C Series Curved UHD Monitor (Certified Refurbished) for $399.99 (Reg. $599).

UPERFECT X True Portable Monitor 13.3″ Touchscreen LapDock

This is the coolest new toy on the market; just plug in your phone and get the full laptop experience featuring a touchscreen and dual speakers and not featuring the hefty price tag. Get the UPERFECT X True Portable Monitor 13.3″ Touchscreen LapDock for $335.99 (Reg. $349).

UPERFECT 15.6″ 4K Computer Monitor

You expect 4K resolution on your TV, but what about your computer monitor? Yeah, we’re bringing that to you plus 3-in-1 functionality that allows you to duplicate, extend, or project a second screen and dual speakers. Get the UPERFECT 15.6″ 4K Computer Monitor for $305.99 (Reg. $339).

UPERFECT 4K Portable Touchscreen Monitor

This touchscreen monitor also has 4K res, but also includes low blue eye care technology to make sure you stay headache free. Say hello to your new best friend. Get the UPERFECT 4K Portable Touchscreen Monitor for $469 (Reg. $489).

UPERFECT Battery Portable Monitor

This monitor has everything you need, plus it’s battery bank acts as a charger for all of your other gadgets, because it’s always good to be ultra prepared. Get the UPERFECT Battery Portable Monitor for $289.99 (Reg. $339).

UPERFECT 13.3” Portable Computer Display Monitor

Super compact, thin, and ready to roll, this monitor is great for gamers and people who love to watch movies curled up on the couch under the heated blanket. Get the UPERFECT 13.3” Portable Computer Display Monitor for $199 (Reg. $229).

UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Monitor

Another sleek, compact monitor, this one has built-in dual 5W speakers for extra clearcut sound when your fellow quaranteam members won’t use their inside voices. Get the UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Monitor for $234.99 (Reg. $249).

UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Touchscreen Monitor

This monitor features the 3-in-1 capabilities that allow you to to duplicate, extend, or project a second screen as well as full 1080 res and a 90° adjustable stand. It’s the whole shebang, if you will. Get the UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Touchscreen Monitor for $339.99 (Reg. $399).

Prices subject to change.