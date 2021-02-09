Channel Your Inner Artist With the Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle

Hey nerd. We know when it comes to everything comic-book-related, you’re pretty much glued to all mediums. And, because this past year has been a good one for the geeks, it’s okay to let your hair down and embrace everything comic culture has to offer, including creating your own. Whether you’re into Manga or Marvel, it’s time for you to start learning tricks of the trade to bring to the next Comic Con (date TBD whenever people learn how to act). Pick up some sick skills Stan Lee would be proud of with The Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle.

Here’s what you get: the bundle comes with four courses and over 180 lessons for a full instruction in all things cartoon. You’ll go from your normal stick figures to high-class shading and coloring in no time, with classes surrounding topics like how to improve your figure drawing, drawing dynamic superheroes, drawing heads from any angle, the basics of digital art, and how to use platforms like Manga Studio 5.

All courses are taught by comic book illustrator and all-around badass, Robert Marzullo, whose expertise is showcased in the 33 hours of constructing, creating, and characterizing this bundle throws your way. Not ready to do it all in one sitting? No sweat, you’ve got a lifetime access to this bundle so you can brush up whenever you’d like. Come back today, tomorrow, or whenever the hell it is we can explore new coffee shops to work in. It’s hard to pass this deal up when you’ve run out of both new things to call “self-care tools” and above-par character traits to bring to your friends post-social distance, so it’s best you pick this up ASAP.

Get The Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle for $19.99 (Reg. $800).

Prices subject to change.

