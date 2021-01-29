These 10 Smart Pens Get More Done Than Most of Congress

You’d be surprised to know that pens and computers have a lot ink-common these days (dads everywhere are air high-fiving right now). Both have the power to put the world into words, both are vital to our existence, and both share a dual purpose of making our lives easier while also surveilling our every move (yeah, we’ve got spy pens). What we’re trying to say here is if you don’t have a smart pen, you’re out of touch. It’s cool, we got you. Grab one of these rad new wave pens for all of your work from home needs.

3-in-1 Power Pen

This pen doubling as a touchscreen stylus also has a power bank to charge and sync your devices and an integrated micro-USB tip. All of that just means this pen is fancier than you. Get the 3-in-1 Power Pen for $19.99 (reg. $69).

Omega Inkless Pen

Nerds with pocket protectors can let out a heavy sigh of relief, this eco-friendly and inkless pen features an AXL-METAL tip that doesn’t need sharpening and won’t run out. Get the Omega AXL Inkless Pen for $29.99 (reg. $39) or the Omega 2.0 Inkless Pen for $29.99 (reg. $41).

Omega Series 4 Inkless Pen

For those of us who are *higher class,* this particular Omega inkless pen has a more professional look. Get the Omega Series 4 Inkless Pen for $19.99 (reg. $50).

Omega Series 5 Inkless Pen (Silver)

If you’re one to lose your pens (or find 100 of them as soon as you clean the dust from under your desk), this Omega inkless pen has a sleek stand for both aesthetics and convenience. Get the Omega Series 5 Inkless Pen (Silver) for $29.99 (reg. $49).

PenFire Bolt Action Pen

Sure, you’ve heard of gunmetal, but have you ever heard of rifle pen? This pen comes with a distinctive rifle sight pocket clip and aluminum alloy finish. Get the PenFire Bolt Action Pen for $13.97 (reg. $39).

SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen with Notebook

Listen, we’re not saying you have the penmanship of a 3-year-old iguana, but when someone offers you a pen that translates your crappy handwriting into a digital document without pause, you should just go with it. Also, this pen can be used on the included LCD writing pad for just random scribblin’. Get the SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen with Notebook for $149.99 (reg. $199).

KeySmart™ Tactiv Bolt Action Waterproof Pen

This pen is heatproof and waterproof, for all of those moments you have a bright idea on the beach and nothing to jot with (won’t protect you from atrocious tan lines though, sorry). Get the KeySmart™ Tactiv Bolt Action Waterproof Pen for $39.99 (reg. $56).

iSpyPen Pro 2021 Model

Everyone’s so afraid of big brother these days, it’s become increasingly more difficult to spy on your significant other to see if they’re cheating, gambling all of your money away, or just buying you the world’s worst birthday gift. This pen does the sleuthing for you and has a camera with 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution attached to an audio recorder. Get the 32GB iSpyPen® Pro 2021 Model for $66.99 (reg. $79) or the 128GB iSpyPen Pro 2021 Model for $114.99 (reg. $129).

