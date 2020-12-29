This Slingshot Is the Perfect Treat for Hunters, Nature Nuts, and Ralphie From ‘A Christmas Story’

Let’s face it, even with the brightest of outlooks, it’s clear 2020 has provided us with a whole lotta nothin’. More specifically, we’ve been confined to our homes and continue to be at the mercy of our screens in the most unhealthy ways. And the worst part? Every time things seemed to get a little better, humanity reminded us there’s a reason we can’t have nice things. The good news is many of us have rekindled our relationship with Mother Nature. Why not pick up a new outdoor hobby with this awesome Aluminum Pocket Shot 2.0 Bundle?

Soaring up to 350′ per second, this smokin’ sling can be used to launch a variety of different objects two to three times the rate of a regular slingshot. The aluminum chassis technology the company has created operates on a gimbal, which is just a fancy way of saying your shot will have plenty of opportunity for movement and alignment, as well as a bullseye aim. The best feature, in our opinion, is a compact design that’s always ready to go for all excitement you may find on an open trail, at a shooting range, or anywhere you might want to take a few cans down.

If you’re over the age of 14, we suggest snapping this up fast. The Aluminum Pocket Shot 2.0 Bundle, which also includes two PRO 2.0 pouches, a carrying case with a carabiner, and 200 plastic balls is now just $34.39 (reg. $62) with coupon code HOLIDAY20 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.