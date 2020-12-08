13 Wallets to Gift or Replace the One You Have That’s Falling Apart

Hey, remember that old, duct tape wallet you made, like, 10 years ago? Well you should, because you’re still hanging on to it. And, while we love nothing more than a piece of nostalgia, it’s time to step your game up. There’s more to hold these days: credit cards, cash, that one punch card that you forget exists, possibly glitter. Make sure you’re keeping the important stuff under lock and key with one of these badass wallets. They’re all on sale, so choose one or all and hand ’em out as gifts.

Defender RFID-Blocking Leather Card Holder

Sleek and protective, this bad boy is ready for everything from your credit cards to that library card you definitely need to renew. Get The Defender RFID-Blocking Leather Card Holder here for $29.99 (Reg. $49), with a 38% discount.

Vault RFID-Blocking Leather Wallet

Just like its namesake, this wallet is impenetrable to all radio frequencies looking to nab your info. Get The Vault RFID-Blocking Leather Wallet here for $34.99 (Reg. $69), a 49% discount.

Dash Bando Slim Utility Wallet

For those of us who need something easy, light, and ready to rumble, this wallet should do the trick. Get The Dash Bando Slim Utility Wallet here for $13.99 (Reg. $25), 44% off.

Hero Goods: Bryan Bi-Fold Wallet

With four interior pockets for style and a vegan leather makeup, you get an expensive, polished look for a fraction of the price. Get The Hero Goods: Bryan Bi-Fold Wallet here for $12.99 (Reg. $55), a 76% discount.

Hero Goods: Adams Wallet

Get The Hero Goods: Adams Wallet here for $11.99 (Reg. $45), a savings of 73%.

Hero Goods: Garfield Bi-Fold Wallet

Need something just as glossy but a little thicker? we’ve got you covered. Get The Hero Goods: Garfield Bi-Fold Wallet here for $12.99 (Reg. $75), an 82% discount.

Hero Goods: James Bi-Fold Wallet

This wallet features a window pocket, for a quick show-and-go when you need to give the bouncer your ID (whenever you’ll be able to go to a bar again). Get The Hero Goods: James Bi-Fold Wallet for $12.99 (Reg. $70), or 81% off.

WalletGuard24: Smart Bluetooth Wallet

Hey, where’s your wallet? If you have no idea, you’re gonna want to find it, then swap it out for this one that has Bluetooth technology to pair with your phone for shorter games of credit card hide-and-seek. Get The WalletGuard24: Smart Bluetooth Wallet here for $79.95 (Reg. $89), 11% off.

GOVO® T4 Badge Holder and Wallet

Not just a wallet, this product also functions as a badge holder when you need to get professional (or just to alleviate futzing with that lanyard when buzzing into your office). Get The GOVO® T4 Badge Holder and Wallet here for $17.99 (Reg. $24), saving you 27%.

Cashew Smart Wallet with Biometrics and Bluetooth

Phone? Check. Keys? Check. Fingerprint-authenticated Bluetooth wallet? Check. Get The Cashew Smart Wallet with Biometrics and Bluetooth here for $99.95 (Reg. $149)—that’s a 32% discount.

RFID Antimicrobial Copper Wallet

Perfect for those of us staying extra careful, this wallet uses copper material that immediately kills bacteria and viruses upon contact. Get The RFID Antimicrobial Copper Wallet here for $39.99 (Reg. $85), a 52% discount.

EZGO Original Wallet

No frills here, this guy is just an in-your-face, ready-to-roll credit card organizer and cash collector. Get The EZGO Original Wallet here for $20.99 (Reg. $30), or 30% off.

BANDO 2.0 Multi-Functional Slim Wallet

This bad boy includes a cash band, for those of us who are old school. Get The BANDO 2.0 Multi-Functional Slim Wallet here for $23.95 (Reg. $30), a 20% discount.

