Need a Gift? This Gaming Accessory Guide Will Satisfy Any Nerd

This year was one we will always remember but try tirelessly to forget at the same time. Stuck at home, some of us binged all the shows, baked all the bread, and rekindled our love for video games. That hobby has now turned into a full-blown obsession, and the gear you bought in March ain’t cutting it in December. Good news! We have a slew of new products for gamers at a wildly discounted price for you, your geeky circle, or anyone who may have tummy troubles.

Nintendo Switch Battery Charger Case

For gaming on the go, this charger will keep you juiced up. Get the Nintendo Switch Battery Charger Case for $40.95 (Reg. $60). That’s a 31% discount.

Loot Gaming: 3-Month Subscription

You’ll get gaming gear every month for three months. Think food subscription boxes, but for nerds. Get the Loot Gaming: 3-Month Subscription for $65.90 (Reg. $98), 33% off.

Nintendo Switch Lite 8000mAh Portable Charging Case with Stand

This charger helps you play all damn day, no matter where you are. Get the Nintendo Switch Lite 8000mAh Portable Charging Case with Stand for $29.99 (Reg. $39), a 25% discount.

HCG1 Pro Gaming Headset

Perfect for screaming at your buds at the other end of the controller—just make sure it’s clear to everyone in the house that “Get down! There’s an air raid!” is nothing to worry about. Get the HCG1 Pro Gaming Headset for $103.99 (Reg. $189). That’s a 45% discount.

CORE 17″ Gaming Backpack with Molded Panel

Lugging all of your gaming gear in a shopping bag? Go pro and get the CORE 17″ Gaming Backpack with Molded Panel for $129.99.

Periphio Red Gaming PC with Intel Quad-Core i7 3.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB 7200 RPM HDD, Windows 10, GTX 1650 SUPER Graphics Card, RGB, HDMI, and Wi-Fi (Renewed)

Here’s a PC with some mega flare that can withstand your intense sessions. Get the Periphio Red Gaming PC for $769.97 (Reg. $1304). That’s a 40% discount.

Dragon X5 Bluetooth Gaming Controller

We want you to love this controller that makes phone-gaming way better, just make sure you watch out for walls. Get the Dragon X5 Bluetooth Gaming Controller for $39.99 (Reg. $56), a 29% discount.

4-in-1 Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock

Charge up to 4 Joy-Con controllers simultaneously for you and all of your buds to geek out on a full charge. Get the 4-in-1 Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock for $17.99 (Reg. $24), 28% off.

Ninja Dragon Stealth 7 Wireless Silent LED Backlit Mouse

With a true gaming sensor, ultra-precise scroll wheel, and high precision positioning, this is not your average mouse—it’s elite. Get the Ninja Dragon Stealth 7 Wireless Silent LED Backlit Mouse for $27.99 (Reg. $39).

Game Developer and Player Bundle Featuring PlayStation Plus

Ever think of becoming a developer? No need for traditional, expensive college to get gaming! Get the Game Developer and Player Bundle Featuring PlayStation Plus for $99.99 (Reg. $7049). That’s a 98% savings.

Periphio Phantom Gaming PC with Intel Quad-Core i7 3.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB 7200 RPM HDD, Windows 10, GTX 1660 Super 6GB Graphics Card, HDMI, and Wi-Fi

Upgraded graphics and better game performance in a sleek black package, what more could you want? Get the Periphio Phantom Gaming PC for $924.99 (Reg. $14999). That’s a 93% discount

Periphio Spectre Gaming PC with Intel Quad-Core i7 3.3GHz, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB 7200 RPM HDD, Windows 10, GTX 1660 Super 6GB Graphics Card, HDMI, and Wi-Fi

Not just great for playing and streaming, it’s also amazing for editing using Adobe Suite. Get the Periphio Spectre Gaming PC for $1034.99 (Reg. $1829), 43% off.

HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch

This Bluetooth adapter for the Nintendo Switch can connect a Bluetooth headphone and a smartphone at the same time, in case you need to chat with your mom while making fun of your friend’s Animal Crossing island. Get the HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch for $42.99 (Reg. $49).

Generic Mini Gaming Console with AV and HDMI Adapter Output

Ah yes, nostalgia doesn’t get any better than this. Get the Generic Mini Gaming Console with AV and HDMI Adapter Output for $49.95 (Reg. $99). That’s a 49% discount.

Retro Mini Built-In 400 Video Game Handheld Console

Speaking of nostalgia, here are 400 of your most favorite games played on a machine that is reminiscent of yesteryear. We can smell the Gushers and Yoo-Hoo from here. Get the Retro Mini Built-In 400 Video Game Handheld Console for $24.95 (Reg. $69), 63% off.

Retro Inspired 820-Game HDMI Console

Another awesome throwback, we highly suggest inviting your siblings to come and play but discourage the use of pre-teen wet willy tactics. Get the Retro Inspired 820-Game HDMI Console for $49.99 (Reg. $129). That’s a 61% discount.

Portable Game Pad with 400 Games and 2nd Player Controller

This two-person game pad is easily the hottest gift of the season for a friend who remembers Saturday morning cartoons and a time before Facebook (they also may qualify for an AARP membership). Get the Portable Game Pad with 400 Games and 2nd Player Controller for $26.99 (Reg. $79). That’s a 66% discount.

Dual Charging Stand Kit for X-BOX One and Series X Controllers

The Xbox Series X may be one of the hottest systems on the market right now, but it’s essentially a paperweight if you don’t have juiced up controllers. Get the Dual Charging Stand Kit for X-BOX One and Series X Controllers for $29.99 (Reg. $40), a savings of 25%.

Dual Charging Station for PS5 Wireless Controller

The PS5 is here for the holidays; make sure you’re ready to go with one charger that has double the power. Get the Dual Charging Station for PS5 Wireless Controller for $21.99 (Reg. $25). That’s a 15% discount.

Simple Dual Charging Stand for PS5 Wireless Controller

Make sure the gamer guy or gal has this artillery up their sleeve. Get the Simple Dual Charging Stand for PS5 Wireless Controller for $20.99 (Reg. $24). That’s a 16% discount.

Prices subject to change.

